GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of May 23rd-27th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 23rd-27th:

Monday, May 23 Tom Soufi Burridge Zander Moricz and Roberta Robbie Kaplan (Don’t Say Gay lawsuit plaintiff and lawyer) Milly Almodovar Jay Ellis ( Top Gun: Maverick )

Tuesday, May 24 Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA) Muni Long Tommy Hollenstein GMA Spotlights Houston mechanic Tamara Kasper

Wednesday, May 25 Melvin Carter (Mayor, Saint Paul, Minnesota) Paul O’Neill ( A Swing and a Hit ) Performance by Shaggy

Thursday, May 26 Sam Zien ( Between the Buns )

Friday, May 27 TBA



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour program co-anchored by Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.