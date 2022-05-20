Meet Your Favorite Star Wars Authors at Star Wars Celebration 2022

Star Wars Celebration 2022 is just around the corner. In addition to exciting announcements, merchandise and fan experiences, Star Wars fans will get the chance to meet some of their favorite authors at the event.
- Penguin Random House will have a booth (#2525) at Star Wars Celebration 2022.
- Star Wars fans will have the opportunity to meet some of their favorite authors, including:
- Claudia Gray – Star Wars: The Fallen Star (The High Republic)
- Delilah S. Dawson – Star Wars: Phasma
- Mike Chen – Star Wars: Brotherhood
- Adam Christopher – Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith
- Sarah Kuhn – Star Wars: Doctor Aphra
- Cavan Scott – Star Wars: The Rising Storm
- You can see the full schedule for each author here.
More on Star Wars Celebration:
- Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 is taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California from May 26th – 29th, 2022.