New “Ms. Marvel” Trailer Shows Off Her Cosmic Powers

Marvel has shared a new trailer for their upcoming Ms. Marvel series, showing a much better look at her cosmic powers and their source.

The new trailer, titled “Destiny,” features Kamala Khan discovering and old bracelet, which her mother refers to as junk.

We also get to see her putting the bracelet on and seemingly activating its cosmic power.

She uses her newfound abilities in a variety of ways throughout the one-minute trailer.

Check out the full trailer below:

About Ms. Marvel:

introduces MCU fans to Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers with co-executive producers Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson. Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

Ms. Marvel will premiere June 8th on Disney+