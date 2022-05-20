RuPaul Joins Cast of “ZOMBIES 3” Premiering July 15th on Disney+

According to Entertainment Weekly, RuPaul is set to star in the third ZOMBIES movie, titled ZOMBIES 3, which will premiere July 15th, exclusively on Disney+.

is set to stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning July 15th, with an encore presentation airing August 12th at 8:00 p.m. on Along with the date reveal, we also have learned that RuPaul is among the cast of the new film.

follows a group of space aliens who infiltrate the student body of zombies, cheerleaders, and werewolves at the series' Seabrook High, with RuPaul set to voice The Mothership, a "comedically passive-aggressive UFO" that brings the aliens to earth, per an official synopsis. Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly return to the musical series as the zombie Zed and cheerleader Addison, respectively, who begin their senior year at the monstrous safehaven of Seabrook. In the film, Zed is eyeing an athletic scholarship that would make him the first zombie to attend university, with Addison preparing for the school's first international cheer-off. Their plans are diverted when the aliens — under the direction of RuPaul's Mothership — arrive and, according to Disney, stoke "something other than friendly competition."

Other cast members include: Chandler Kinney as Willa Ariel Martin as Wynter Pearce Joza as Wyatt Carla Jeffery as Bree Trevor Tordjman as Bucky Kylee Russell as Eliza Terry Hu as A-spen Matt Cornett as A-lan Kyra Tantao as A-li James Godfrey as Bonzo Kingston Foster as Zoey.

The film's soundtrack includes eight new songs and accompanying dance numbers, including a new rendition of Zed and Addison's popular duet "Someday."

Check out the previously released teaser for ZOMBIES 3 below: