ICON Park in Orlando Offering Special Offering Special Deals for Military Members for Memorial Day

This Memorial Day weekend, ICON Park in Orlando is offering a variety of ticket specials available to active and retired military members, along with fun for the whole family.

The Wheel at ICON Park:

There’s no better view of the City Beautiful than from 400 feet above the skyline on ICON Park’s signature attraction, The Wheel.

From May 27th to 30th, ICON Park is offering a free ticket to The Wheel for all active and retired military personnel and a 50% discount for their accompanying family members.

The Wheel will be shining red, white and blue throughout Memorial Day weekend.

Museum of Illusions Orlando:

Museum of Illusions Orlando isn’t your average museum. You won’t find “do not touch” signs, get shushed by curators or have to follow around tour guides – Instead, it encourages guests to get a hands-on experience and explore all the wonders of the mind throughout more than 50 engaging exhibits.

On May 30th, active military members and veterans will be able to experience the museum for a discounted admission fee of $21.99.

The first 100 military members who visit on Memorial Day will also receive a special gift.

Madame Tussauds Orlando:

Come one, come all to the marvelous Madame Tussauds Orlando featuring the Justice League heroes! Dazzle your friends with the ultimate selfie. Are you ready to strike a pose with Taylor Swift, swing punches with Ali, and save the world with your favorite superheroes?

Madame Tussauds Orlando offers a 10% military discount all year long.

SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium:

SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium introduces guests to a wide range of sea creatures and encourages excitement and curiosity about marine phenomena in the natural world. From feeling the spiny skin of a Sea Star to gazing at sharks swimming overhead, guests can explore over 20 marine exhibits, view 2,000 sea creatures and learn about 250 species in an immersive setting.

The aquarium offers a 10% military discount all year long.

Ole Red:

Blake Shelton’s Ole Red is more than a venue and more than a restaurant – It’s the full country experience! This place is for music-lovers, food-lovers, drink-lovers and a helluva-lot-of-fun-lovers. Guests can enjoy 100-proof live music, scratch-made dishes and signature drinks… all inspired by the boss man himself.

To thank active military and veterans for their service, Ole Red offers them a 10% discount year-round. This discount excludes alcohol.

Shake Shack:

If you’re looking for new eats to try over the holiday weekend, Shake Shack is a must. Stop by to try its new limited-time menu items: Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Burger – White-cheddar cheeseburger topped with bourbon bacon jam made with Maker’s Mark Bourbon, crispy shallots and ShackSauce on a toasted potato bun Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Chicken – Crispy chicken breast topped with white-cheddar cheese and bourbon bacon jam made with Maker’s Mark Bourbon over pickles on a toasted potato bun. Chocolate Churro Shake – Hand-spun cinnamon churro frozen custard topped with spiced dark chocolate sauce, whipped cream and cinnamon waffle cone crumbles Oreo Funnel Cake Shake – OREO cookies and funnel cake crunch hand spun with vanilla frozen custard, topped with chocolate whipped cream



Build-A-Bear Workshop:

There’s no better way for your little ones to remember the perfect holiday weekend than with a new furry friend. Build-A-Bear Workshop will be running a special on two for $45 on select furry friends.

If you’re starting the holiday off early, the workshop offers different special gifts and deals on the 25th of every month to celebrate Build-A-Bear Workshop’s 25-year anniversary.

For children one to 14 years old who have a birthday over the long weekend, they can unlock the “Count Your Candles” promotion and get the Birthday Bear for the cost of their age. Child must be present and enrollment into the Build-A-Bear rewards program is required.

Buffalo Wild Wings:

The best way to wash down world-class chicken wings is with a nice, cold drink. Over Memorial Day weekend, Buffalo Wild Wings at ICON Park is offering $5 frozen cocktails, including: Frozen Margarita – Gold tequila, triple sec, lime sour, fresh lime Frozen Strawberry Lemonade – Vodka, lemon sour, lemonade, strawberry puree, fresh lemon

