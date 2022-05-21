Incredible Offers and Savings for D23 Members at Star Wars Celebration

If you are a D23 Gold Member and are planning on being at Star Wars Celebration next weekend, there are special offers and savings just for members during the event. Here's what it says on the official D23 website.

What's Available:

Thomas Kinkade Studios:

Gold Member Offer: $100 off the Exclusive 24×30 Gallery Wrapped, at $299. (Originally priced at $399.) Art of Entertainment’s booth, featuring Thomas Kinkade Studios, showcases their artists’ renditions of your favorite Star Wars movies, characters, and stories.

Art of Entertainment is a one-stop-shop for movie fans, entertainment geeks, art lovers, and home decor aficionados.

Citizen Watch of America:

Gold Member Offer: An extra 25% off all Star Wars x Citizen timepieces on sale. Stop by the Citizen Watch booth for a special discount on their Star Wars x Citizen timepieces. Plus, make sure to snap a pic in their photo booth to discover if you belong to the Light or the Dark side! You can also enter to win a collectible Han Solo pin.

Keep up with Citizen Watch’s galactic adventures by following them on IG @citizenwatchus—they’ll be live from the show throughout all four days.

RockLove Jewelry:

Gold Member Offer: Bundle + Save! Buy two or more Grogu/The Child products and save 20%! Discount does not apply to other styles.

Visit RockLove’s Cave of Ilum (Booth #2230) for the debut of four new Star Wars X RockLove Kyber Crystal Necklaces! Meet RockLove’s CEO and Designer Allison Cimino, whose highly sought-after style explores the evolving relationship between fashion and fandom through licensed jewelry. To learn more, visit RockLove.com or follow @RockLoveJewelry.

Mad Engine:

Gold Member Offer: Show your Gold Member card and receive a free exclusive Neff design t-shirt while supplies last. Only available at the Star Wars Celebration booth!

Come join Mad Engine Global at Star Wars Celebration! They’ll have new Neff/Star Wars co-branded tees and hats to giveaway throughout the event. Plus, take selfies with their gigantic Star Wars mascot.

Denuo Novo:

Gold Member Offer: Get a $100 Denuo Novo digital gift card while supplies last! (Minimum spend of $200; one gift card per Gold Member; can be used at the booth or online for purchase after the show by 12/31/22; free shipping with the use of the gift card.)

Denuo Novo was founded in 2021 and awarded the Star Wars™ high-end costume and high-end collectibles license. Their goal is to achieve the pinnacle of quality in manufacturing and distribution of screen-accurate and high-end merchandise offerings from movies, television, and contemporary media. Their Star Wars product assortment includes helmets and costume accessories from across the 40+ year saga. From a Luke Skywalker X-wing helmet and an Imperial Officer uniform, to a Kylo Ren fiberglass helmet from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Denuo Novo prides itself in offering the highest quality in costume replicas and collectibles. Find Denuo Novo at Booth #2347 at Star Wars Celebration to see their product assortment.

JEI – Chia Pet & The Clapper:

Gold Member Offer: Stop by Booth #2345 and receive a free gift while supplies last!

Cha-cha-cha Chia! Joseph Enterprises, Inc. has been manufacturing and marketing the iconic Chia Pet and Clapper for over 40 years. Chia Pets and Clappers, with their instantly recognizable jingles, have been staples of the holiday season for decades. Now they are joining forces with Star Wars, taking Chia Pets and Clappers on their greatest adventure yet! Be sure to stop by Booth #2345 and check out the debut of the three newest members of the Chia and Clapper family.

Be one of the first to treat your favorite feline to the Giant Sized Chia Cat Grass Planter featuring The Child, not available in stores. Or treat yourself to either the limited-edition Child Force Giant Pet or the Han Solo in Carbonite Talking Clapper with Night Light. Act fast—supplies are limited!

Topps:

Gold Member Offer: D23 Gold Members will automatically qualify to receive their Star Wars: Card Trader by Topps Prize Pack which includes: Show-exclusive Topps lanyard, SWCT drawstring backpack, multi-use mobile pack, and two (2) different 11×17 SWCT Card Art posters while supplies last.

Collect and trade your favorite Star Wars characters, spacecraft, moments, and more with fans across the galaxy in the Star Wars: Card Trader by Topps digital collectibles app! In-app collectible content spans from the original Star Wars Saga movies to new releases on Disney+

JewelMark:

Gold Member Offer: 10% discount to all D23 Gold Members.

JewelMark LLC is the official licensee and manufacturer of Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry and Star Wars Fine Jewelry. Star Wars Fine Jewelry is a collection inspired by classic Star Wars films and features a bonus capsule collection inspired by The Mandalorian The Book of Boba Fett

The unique and exclusive assortment offers a variety of covetable fashion and bridal pieces, designed to embody the most iconic figures in the galaxy.

BoxLunch:

Gold Member Offer: Special booth queue for D23 Gold Members: “Fast Pass entrance” on the left side of their booth. Reserve your spot in the queue HERE

BoxLunch has everything you need to explore the galaxy! Shop their fully-licensed Star Wars collection while helping those in need—every $10 spent in-store or online donates a meal to someone facing food insecurity through our partnership with Feeding America. Their Star Wars Celebration assortment has something for Jedi and bounty hunters alike, including apparel, accessories, and some convention exclusives you can only get here.

Visit the BoxLunch booth for two Star Wars Celebration exclusives: The Luke Skywalker Pop! Bobble-Head and the Darth Vader enamel pin! Don’t forget to complete the pin set with the matching Obi-Wan Kenobi

Iron Studios:

Gold Member Offer: Present your D23 Gold Member card and receive an exclusive poster, pin, lanyard, website discount, and special collectors card while supplies last.

Since 2013, Iron Studios is the first Brazilian company to develop and produce extremely detailed licensed collectible figures, 100% made for collectors. Come visit them to see future projects, from movies to comics, from Darth Vader to Spider-Man. They’re bringing the best we have with small and big statues, representing the most beloved Disney characters.

Rock ‘Em Socks:

Gold Member Offer: First 100 members to show their D23 Gold Member card will receive 23% off of their order at the booth.

Rock 'Em Socks will be setting up The Galaxy's Sock Store (Booth #2305 near Hasbro), complete with over 150 unique Star Wars designs from across all of the movies, Disney+ shows, video games, books, and more. Build your perfect pair of socks with an experience exclusive to Celebration—the Star Wars Character Selection Section, where you choose your left and right sock from over 20 different characters! Shop exclusive Shirt and Sock Combos, and keep an eye out for our Galactic Travelers Luggage Set—a custom box set including three pairs of Greetings From location socks, three Star Wars Postcards, and a sticker set to decorate your luggage wherever your travels take you!

All that and more, only at The Galaxy's Sock Store from Rock ‘Em Socks.

And don’t forget, in addition to these otherworldly-offers, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club will be hosting two events in line with Star Wars Celebration Anaheim! First up is D23 Galactic Disco Night: This Interplanetary Disco Night Dance Party will be held on Thursday, May 26, will feature cosmic boogie and funky beats with an epic DJ set from Grammy-nominated artist Mayer Hawthorne. Party like an ecstatic Ewok with special photo backdrops, surprise character appearances, and more. Tickets are available now

And during Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, D23 will be producing a special panel celebrating 35 Years of Star Tours Adventures! This panel will be hosted on Friday, May 27, at 5:00 p.m. on the Galaxy Stage; we invite all intergalactic travelers to join us, as we celebrate Disney’s original Star Wars attraction – Star Tours! From the misadventures of Captain Rex (RX-24) to the unexpected new destinations of today, we will be tracing the 35-year journey of this iconic and innovative attraction with some of the talented Imagineers and filmmakers who have brought the Star Wars universe to life in Disney Parks. Make sure you catch this panel at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim!