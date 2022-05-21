“Ms. Marvel” Featurette Shows the Moment Iman Vellani Learned She Was Cast as the Marvel Hero

A new featurette for the upcoming Marvel series Ms. Marvel shows the moment actress Iman Vellani learned she had been cast as the titular hero.

The featurette, titled “I’m a Super Hero,” shows a Zoom call between Vellani, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and several others.

Feige breaks the news that Vellani would play Kamala Khan in the upcoming Disney+

We also get to see several clips from the series, including Kamala using her new powers.

Check out the featurette below:

About Ms. Marvel:

introduces MCU fans to Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers with co-executive producers Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson. Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

Ms. Marvel will premiere June 8th on Disney+