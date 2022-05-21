National Geographic Explorer Dr. Kakani Katija Shares How the Ocean is Our Greatest Classroom

Not only are we currently celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, but tomorrow is International Biodiversity Day. Disney Parks Blog shared why this is celebrated because they want to increase understanding of our planet’s biodiversity issues.

What's Happening:

Tomorrow is International Biodiversity Day and Disney had the opportunity to speak with National Geographic Explorer and National Geographic Live speaker Dr. Kakani Katija.

She is a bioengineer and research diver and discovers how the ocean is our greatest classroom and how being from Hawaii has affected her life in many ways.

Dr. Katija was with the U.S. International Figure Skating Team and has dedicated her life to developing ways to better observe biological and physical processes within the ocean.

She brings her work in her Designed by Nature speaker presentation, which takes audiences into her life within the deep waters of the ocean.

Interview with Dr. Kakani Katija:

“Coming from the islands, you definitely have a strong connection with the ocean.” But this connection Dr. Katija thought would never lead her to the career she has today. “When I moved from Hawaii to Oregon, my connection to the water was something that I maintained, but never something I thought would inspire me professionally.”

“I didn’t come from a background that understood all of the opportunities that science offered,” she recalled. In fact, Dr. Katija originally dreamed of becoming an astronaut and studied aerospace engineering because she thought it would allow her to find a job more easily. “It wasn’t until grad school that I realized the endless possibilities and places I could do research and work in – including the ocean.”

Even though she changed from air to water, one thing has remained constant “technology is at the core of what I do.” Dr. Katija studies little-known sea creatures that have the potential to make a big impact on some of our world’s most critical problems.

“Our group, the Bioinspiration Lab at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI), focuses on developing technologies that give us a brand-new way of looking at animals and the ocean. Every time we deploy a new technology, we learn so many different things about one animal that other rese archer

“The data we collect includes beautiful and engaging images that not only allow us to connect with others and bring people into the ocean with us, but also inspire people to learn about these systems and places. We can understand the deep sea and the most unexplored places in our ocean or on the planet, thanks to technology.”

You may wonder what the most fascinating concept she has ever studied was…it's snot palaces. She explains that giant larvaceans are animals that build snot palaces by secreting these mucus structures that they inhabit.