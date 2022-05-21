Marvel to Drop New Trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder” This Monday

Marvel Studios have announced the coming debut of a brand-new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder through a fun video featuring the stars and director of the film.
What’s Happening:
- In the video, director Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) announce that a new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder will premiere during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals this Monday, May 23rd.
- Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals will air at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
- There’s also a special appearance from a player of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
About Thor: Love and Thunder
- “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”
- Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok.
- The movie is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum
- Catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters starting July 8th, 2022.