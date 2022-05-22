Hilarious Easter Egg in “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”

Marvel Studios shared a joke on their Twitter, sneaking in a dig at Marvel in the new film Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, which came out on May 20th on Disney+.

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers managed to sneak in a joke at Marvel (which Disney owns) when a surprise cameo by Paul Rudd appears in the fictional "Fancon" with Dale and other celebrities.

was actually something called Aunt-Man, in which the super power was being really charming to aunts. The post says: “Only you have the power of aunties” Explore the multiverse in Marvel Studios’ #RescueRangers and watch Aunt-Man now only on @disneyplus”

“Only you have the power of aunties”



Explore the multiverse in Marvel Studios’ #RescueRangers and watch Aunt-Man now only on @disneyplus pic.twitter.com/CGoDtlu3EL — MarveI Studios ➐ (@MarveIStudihoes) May 20, 2022

About Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers:

Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and the former pals have gone their separate ways, so when a former castmate mysteriously disappears, they must take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas to save their friend.