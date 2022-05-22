Kathleen Kennedy and Rian Johnson Continue to Meet and Discuss the Future of “Star Wars”

Kathleen Kennedy has been meeting with Rian Johnson to discuss the future of Star Wars.
What's Happening:
- It has been five years since it was announced that Rian Johnson would be directing another Star Wars trilogy, and no more information about the project has been released.
- Although Kathleen Kennedy didn't reference the possible trilogy directly, she shared in an interview with Vanity Fair that she continues to meet with Rian Johnson.
- Kennedy explained, “Rian has been unbelievably busy with ‘Knives Out’ and the deal that he made at Netflix for multiple movies. I’ve had meetings with Rian; he’s somebody that’s come in as part of our little brain trust discussions along the way. He remains very committed to what it is we’re trying to do. He just literally hasn’t had the time to devote. That’s what I’m saying: Anyone who comes into the Star Wars universe needs to know that it’s a three-, four-, five-year commitment. That’s what it takes. You can’t step in for a year and shoot something and then walk away. It just doesn’t work that way. So it requires that kind of nurturing.”