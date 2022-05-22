Orlando International Airport Sees Increase in Travelers

At Orlando International Airport, we have seen a large increase in travelers boarding planes once again. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold on plans, but many are ready to pack their bags.

What's Happening:

  • Many restrictions across the country have been lifted, and that also includes traveling.
  • Masks are now optional on airplanes, most areas on cruises and Disney also lifted mask mandates on enclosed transportation.
  • Although COVID numbers are starting to rise again, travelers are packing their bags and going on their dream vacations.
  • Orlando International Airport has reported that there is a 65% increase in traffic compared to last year's first quarter.
  • In the first three months of 2022, MCO saw 11.6 million travelers. The largest amounts of rebound traffic have come from international guests, with a 421% increase.
  • International travel has jumped by 482.53% in just March alone.
  • At the same time domestic traveling has jumped to 35.5%.