Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Announces Line Up for Star Wars Celebration

If you are attending Star Wars Celebration on May 26th through May 29th in Anaheim, you will want to keep an eye out for collectibles from BNCTA.

What's Happening:

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America (BNCTA) offers an extensive range of licensed Star Wars toys and collectibles including Tamagotchi, Meisho Movie Realization, and S.H. Figures from Tamashii Nations, as well as a wide selection of scale figure and vehicle model kits.

At Star Wars Celebration, BNCTA will include a limited event with photo opportunities, future product displays, and workshops.

There will also be a curated showcase of model kits (both figures and vehicles) available for purchase.

This booth can be found daily during regular show hours all weekend long at booth #1905.

Details of BNTCA’s Star Wars Celebration 2022 (via official press release):

R2-D2 Tamagotchi Platinum Version – Celebration Exclusive:

Train R2-D2 to master various skills in a unique, collectible platinum shell. Take care of R2-D2 by Keeping R2-D2 clean and charged as you take care of him while playing two mini-games (Firefighting and Dejarik “holochess”). There are total of 19 skills for R2-D2 to learn, which will unlock 7 mini-games.

Available for purchase exclusively at the Star Wars Celebration. MSRP $35

Star Wars Meisho Movie Realization Display:

Take a selfie with life-sized Darth Vader figure

View a special proto-type display and cast a vote for your favorite figure

Ronin Mandalorian (Beskar Armor) & Grogu figure set available for purchase. MSRP $140

Model Kit Showcase:

Select from over a dozen Star Wars model kits including 1/12 scale character models for both Boba Fett and the Mandalorian

Razor Crest Model Kit Workshop:

Join us and build your own Razor Crest. The model kit is free and yours to keep. A schedule of workshop times will be posted at Booth 1905. Space and availability are limited.

