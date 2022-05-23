New Disney Figurines by Jim Shore, Enesco, and Grand Jester Studios Arrive on shopDisney

Looking to bring some Disney charm to your curio cabinet? shopDisney has introduced a new selection of brightly colored statues and figurines from some popular Disney designers such as Jim Shore and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney fans who love to decorate their home with figurines and collectibles will take delight in the newest statues and figurines to arrive on shopDisney.

From classic films and princesses to unique display pieces that dance with color and flair, these beautiful figurines will be a welcome Disney addition to your living room, den, office or other favorite space.

This assortment of features designs by: Jim Shore Enesco Grand Jester Studios

Some of the films celebrated include, The Little Mermaid, Hercules, The Lion King, and Lilo and Stitch among others.

among others. The collection of Disney figurines are priced between $39.99-$370 and are available now on shopDisney

Links to individual items can be found below.

Jim Shore

Hercules and Pegasus ''Friends Take Flight'' Figure by Jim Shore

Ariel and Ursula ''Deep Trouble'' Figure by Jim Shore – The Little Mermaid

Cinderella Glass Slipper Figure by Jim Shore

Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Love Is in the Air'' Figure by Jim Shore

Simba and Scar ''Proud and Petulant'' Figure by Jim Shore – The Lion King

Enesco

Maleficent Chalice by Enesco – Sleeping Beauty

Snow White Rococo Figure by Enesco

Lady Tremaine Rococo Figure by Enesco – Cinderella

Ariel Water Globe by Enesco – The Little Mermaid

Grand Jester

Stitch Figure by Grand Jester Studios – Limited Edition

Mickey Mouse Figure by Grand Jester Studios – Limited Edition