Janelle James Will Host New ABC Game Show “The Final Straw”

Abbott Elementary star Janelle James will be hosting the new game show The Final Straw according to Deadline.
What's Happening:
- Janelle James, one of the stars from ABC's breakout comedy, Abbott Elementary, will be hosting the game show The Final Straw, which has seen NFL legend Peyton Manning join as one of the executive producers.
- Last month, the network announced that this show would air starting on July 10th.
- The show consists of four teams of contestants facing off to combat large tipping towers.
- Each of the three sized theme towers is full of objects ranging from basketballs to small kitchen appliances.
- Contestants need to pull items from the stock without tipping them over, and if they do so successfully, they earn prizes.
- If your tower falls, your team is eliminated and the last team standing will compete against The Mega Stack. This consists of a battle of physics where the odds are legit stacked against them in hopes of winning life-changing prizes.
What They're Saying:
- “The Final Straw is a fresh and exciting format that you truly have not seen anywhere else. It’s a simple concept with big visuals that is sure to keep audiences on their toes and entertain families all summer long,” said Rob Mills, EVP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “With Janelle’s spot-on comedic timing and Peyton’s knack for competition, we have the perfect duo to launch ABC’s newest unscripted series.”
- “I’m thrilled to be part of a series that is as silly and fun as I am,” said James. “I’m looking forward to this opportunity to grow my relationship with ABC with my second comedy project on the network.”
- “In my 18 seasons in the NFL, I have learned there is no better formula for success than a strategic plan and good teamwork,” said Peyton Manning. “Both will be required in The Final Straw as teams from across America execute their playbook to keep their towers standing.”