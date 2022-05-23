Janelle James Will Host New ABC Game Show “The Final Straw”

Abbott Elementary star Janelle James will be hosting the new game show The Final Straw according to Deadline.

What's Happening:

Janelle James, one of the stars from ABC Abbott Elementary , will be hosting the game show The Final Straw , which has seen NFL legend Peyton Manning join as one of the executive producers.

Last month, the network announced that this show would air starting on July 10th.

The show consists of four teams of contestants facing off to combat large tipping towers.

Each of the three sized theme towers is full of objects ranging from basketballs to small kitchen appliances.

Contestants need to pull items from the stock without tipping them over, and if they do so successfully, they earn prizes.

If your tower falls, your team is eliminated and the last team standing will compete against The Mega Stack. This consists of a battle of physics where the odds are legit stacked against them in hopes of winning life-changing prizes.

