Angela Lansbury will be receiving a special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement, according to Deadline.
What's Happening:
- Angela Lansbury is a Broadway legend and will be receiving the 2022 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre from the Tony Awards Administration Committee.
- Lansbury first made her debut on Broadway in Hotel Paradiso in 1957. She continued her success in 1960 with A Taste of Honey, followed by Anyone Can Whistle (1964), and, winning her first Tony for Mame (1966). She also won Tonys for Dear World (1969), Gypsy (1974), and Sweeney Todd (1979).
- Despite a 24-year hiatus, she returned to Broadway in Deuce in 2007.
- She kept going strong with Blithe Spirit in 2009 and won her fifth Tony Award.
- This is all followed by A Little Night Music (2009) and Gore Vidal’s The Best Man (2012).
- She toured Australia in Driving Miss Daisy in 2013 and in 2014 she was in Blithe Spirit in London, winning an Olivier Award for her performance as Madame Arcati.
- Lansbury has appeared in 70 features and is even the voice of Mrs. Potts in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.
- She appeared in Mary Poppins Returns and the animated version of The Grinch with Benedict Cumberbatch in 2018.
- She starred as Jessica Fletcher in Murder She Wrote, which is the longest-running detective drama series in TV history.
- Lansbury was also named a Disney Legend in 1995.
- "Angela Lansbury’s contributions to the stage are insurmountable," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing. "From her groundbreaking role in Mame to her iconic performances in Deuce and Sweeney Todd, and most recently, in the revival of A Little Night Music, Ms. Lansbury has given us a lifetime of unforgettable performances, and it is a great honor to present her with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award."
- The 75th Annual Tony Awards will air live on June 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.