New Star Wars: Micro Galaxy Squadron Coming Soon From Jazwares

New size, scale, and collectability will be coming to the Star Wars galaxy with Jazwares highly detailed Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron portfolio. Announced today, the microscale vehicle line spans the entire Star Wars saga with multiple waves of vehicles kids and collectors will love to chase, play and display.

This dynamic new line delivers authentic, scaled micro vehicles, with supreme detailing for captivating display, as well as playable action features and 1-inch articulated micro figure accessories.

Helping fans everywhere build their squadrons are the Scout Class Mystery Packs, Light Armor Class, Starfighter Class, Transport Class, Starship Class, and Vehicle Assault Class, all of which represent collector grade vehicles at highly accessible retail price points.

Check out the full collection:

Light Armor Class Asajj Ventress’s Ginivex Starfighter is a 3-inch starfighter custom made for Count DookuTM’s elite agent. Featuring incredible details and authentic scaling, this craft is a retractable fan blade

Light Armor Class At-St RaiderTM 3-inch Klatooinian walker can demand tribute from any farming colony. Featuring incredible details and authentic scaling, this 3-inch Klatooinian walker can demand tribute from any farming colony. This craft can charge into battle with positionable chin cannons, mortar launcher, swiveling head, opening cockpit, and articulated legs. Vehicle also includes an articulated 1-inch Klatooinian Raider micro figure, compatible with any Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron craft.

Charge into battle with the Light Armor Class AT-STTM. Featuring incredible details and authentic scaling, this 3-inch IMPERIAL walker can mount an impressive defense against any Rebel

Defend the Death Star with the Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron TIE Fighter. Featuring incredible details and authentic scaling, this 3-inch starfighter arrives in a vintage inspired colorway. Updated with modern features, it comes equipped with an opening cockpit and engine hatch, removable wings, and a pilot eject button. Vehicle also includes an articulated 1-inch TIE Pilot micro figure, compatible with any Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron craft. Collect this TIE Fighter, along with other Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron vehicles, and fortify your fleet.

Each Scout Class Mystery Pack features an iconic Star Wars vehicle –– incredibly detailed, authentically scaled, and ready for action or display on the included flight stand. They also include a 1-inch articulated micro figure, compatible with any Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron vehicle. Collect all eight Series 1 vehicles, including limited-edition rare and chase styles.

Starfighter Class Darth Vader’s Tie Advanced is a 5-inch modified prototype flown by Darth Vader at the Battle of Yavin. Featuring incredible details and authentic scaling, this craft leads forces into the Death Star trench with an opening cockpit and engine panel, removable wings, and a pilot eject button. Vehicle also includes an articulated 1-inch Darth Vader micro figure, compatible with any Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron craft.

Featuring incredible details and authentic scaling, Jedi Luke Skywalker’s X-wing is ready to fly to the rescue

Red 5 is standing by with the Starfighter Class Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing. Featuring incredible details and authentic scaling, this 5-inch Incom T-65B was the ship that saved the Rebel Alliance at the Battle of Yavin. This craft dives into Death Star trench with this X-wing featuring opening S-foils, retractable landing gear, an opening cockpit, and a working droid socket with included R2-D2 Astromech droid micro figure. Vehicle also includes an articulated 1-inch Luke Skywalker micro figure, compatible with any Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron craft.

Starfighter Class Outland Tie Fighter is a 5-inch upgraded craft featuring incredible details and authentic scaling. Specially designed to land in harsh conditions and reserved for high ranking Moffs, this craft comes equipped with folding and removable wings, removable landing gear base, an opening cockpit and back panel, and a pilot eject button. Vehicle also includes an articulated 1-inch Moff GideonTM micro figure, compatible with any Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron craft.

Starship Class Boba Fett’s Starship is a Firespray gunship reclaimed by Boba Fett when he became Daimyo of Mos Espa. This 7-inch craft features a pivoting cockpit and wings, opening side panel, removable weapon block, extending boarding ramp, positionable chin cannons and a seismic charge hatch. Vehicle also includes articulated 1-inch Boba Fett and Fennec Shand micro figures, compatible with any Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron craft.

Starship Class Razor Crest (Arvala-7) is a 7-inch assault craft featuring incredible details, authentic scaling, and is loaded with exciting action features. Featuring opening cockpit, side door and rear boarding ramp, removable roof, engine and side panels, carbon freezing chamber with Mythrol carbonite block, detailed armory and retractable landing gear, this exclusive “scavenged” version also includes exclusive Jawa-reclaimed side panels and micro figures. Vehicle includes articulated 1-inch Mandalorian, Kuill and Jawa figures, compatible with any Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron craft.

Starship Class Razor Crest is a 7-inch pre-Empire assault craft and Mandalorian Din Djarin’s preferred ship. Razor Crest features an opening cockpit, side door, and a rear boarding ramp, removable roof, engine and side panels, carbon freezing chamber with Mythrol carbonite block, detailed armory, and retractable landing gear. Vehicle also includes articulated 1-inch Mandalorian, Greef Karga, and Grogu micro figures –– compatible with any Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron craft.

Transport Class Imperial Troop Transport is a 6-inch repulsorlift craft that transfers troops or prisoners in bulk. With incredible details and authentic scaling, this craft reinforces the battlefront with positionable chin and rear cannons, rolling wheels, six troop deployment doors, and an opening cockpit and troop bay roof. Vehicle also includes two articulated 1-inch Stormtrooper micro figures, compatible with any Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron craft.

Featuring incredible details and authentic scaling, Assault Class Millennium Falcon is a legendary Corellian freighter and the centerpiece of any Rebel fleet. This iconic vehicle is loaded with features including: opening cockpit, rotating cannons, retractable landing gear, light up thrusters, motion activated sounds (batteries not included), and much more. Vehicle also includes articulated 1-inch Han SoloTM, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ranging in price from $5.99 to $44.99, the line will be sold at Target, Walmart, and Amazon. Fans attending Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, CA this weekend can get an early preview of the line at Jazwares' booth (#2804).

