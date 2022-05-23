Stephanie Leifer Leaving ABC Signature After 28 Years With Disney

Stephanie Leifer, EVP of current programming for ABC Signature, will be leaving the company after 28 years, according to Deadline.

Leifer is one of the longest tenured ABC/ABC Signature executives, having joined ABC in 1994.

The move was reportedly made by ABC Signature President Jonnie Davis.

Leifer has served as head of current programming at ABC Signature, and ABC Studios before that, since 2010.

In her current role, she oversees all current series from the studio.

Leifer spent a combined 28 years at ABC Signature and ABC, starting with 12 years at the latter where she started as an assistant in the Movie of the Week department.

After 12 years, she rose to an executive in Current Programming, Drama Development and Comedy Development.

Leifer joined ABC Signature in 2006 and has been with the studio since.