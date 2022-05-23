Stephanie Leifer Leaving ABC Signature After 28 Years With Disney

Stephanie Leifer, EVP of current programming for ABC Signature, will be leaving the company after 28 years, according to Deadline.

  • Leifer is one of the longest tenured ABC/ABC Signature executives, having joined ABC in 1994.
  • The move was reportedly made by ABC Signature President Jonnie Davis.
  • Leifer has served as head of current programming at ABC Signature, and ABC Studios before that, since 2010.
  • In her current role, she oversees all current series from the studio.
  • Leifer spent a combined 28 years at ABC Signature and ABC, starting with 12 years at the latter where she started as an assistant in the Movie of the Week department.
  • After 12 years, she rose to an executive in Current Programming, Drama Development and Comedy Development.
  • Leifer joined ABC Signature in 2006 and has been with the studio since.