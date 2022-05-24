Threezero Debuts Infinity Saga Iron Man Mark 3 Action Figure in Marvel DLX Series

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Threezero and Marvel Studios are excited to present the Infinity Saga Iron Man Mark 3 DLX Action Figure as the next armored suit in the Marvel DLX series.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • This latest Iron Man addition showcases the hero’s classic colors of red and gold featured here with a multi-layer metallic coating process that accurately replicates the design of Stark's armored suit as seen in the Iron Man movies.
  • This fully-articulated collectible action figure stands approximately at 6 4/5-inches tall and features 48 points of articulation.
  • LED lighting functions are located on the chest and the eyes, and the 4x air flaps on the back can flip to open and closed.

  • Detailed structural engineering and exquisite design enable the action figure to depict a variety of action poses while maintaining a realistic appearance.
  • Marvel Studios Infinity Saga Iron Man figure is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. The figure sells for $99.99.
  • A link to the item can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

  • For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SPRINGFREE22! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order toys, figures, and more.

Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga Iron Man Mark 3 DLX Action Figure – $99.99

  • 5x Pairs of interchangeable hands: 1x pair of fists, 1x Pair of relaxed hands, 1x Pair of shooting hands, 1x Pair of shooting hands to attach the effects, and 1x Pair of flight hands
  • 2x Pairs of effect parts: 1X Pair of shooting effects and 1X Pair of flying effects (for the feet)
  • 2x Detachable Arm Missiles
  • 1x DLX action figure stand

More DLX Iron Man Figures:

Avengers: Infinity Saga Iron Man Mark 50 DLX Action Figure

Avengers: Infinity Saga Iron Man Mark 46 DLX 1:12 Scale Action Figure

Avengers: Infinity Saga Iron Patriot DLX 1:12 Scale Action Figure

Marvel Infinity Saga Iron Man Mark 44 Hulkbuster DLX Figure