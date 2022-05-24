Threezero Debuts Infinity Saga Iron Man Mark 3 Action Figure in Marvel DLX Series

Threezero and Marvel Studios are excited to present the Infinity Saga Iron Man Mark 3 DLX Action Figure as the next armored suit in the Marvel DLX series.

What’s Happening:

This latest Iron Man addition showcases the hero’s classic colors of red and gold featured here with a multi-layer metallic coating process that accurately replicates the design of Stark's armored suit as seen in the Iron Man movies.

movies. This fully-articulated collectible action figure stands approximately at 6 4/5-inches tall and features 48 points of articulation.

LED lighting functions are located on the chest and the eyes, and the 4x air flaps on the back can flip to open and closed.

Detailed structural engineering and exquisite design enable the action figure to depict a variety of action poses while maintaining a realistic appearance.

Marvel Studios Infinity Saga Iron Man figure is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. The figure sells for $99.99.

Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga Iron Man Mark 3 DLX Action Figure – $99.99

5x Pairs of interchangeable hands: 1x pair of fists, 1x Pair of relaxed hands, 1x Pair of shooting hands, 1x Pair of shooting hands to attach the effects, and 1x Pair of flight hands

2x Pairs of effect parts: 1X Pair of shooting effects and 1X Pair of flying effects (for the feet)

2x Detachable Arm Missiles

1x DLX action figure stand

