Threezero Debuts Infinity Saga Iron Man Mark 3 Action Figure in Marvel DLX Series

Threezero and Marvel Studios are excited to present the Infinity Saga Iron Man Mark 3 DLX Action Figure as the next armored suit in the Marvel DLX series.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- This latest Iron Man addition showcases the hero’s classic colors of red and gold featured here with a multi-layer metallic coating process that accurately replicates the design of Stark's armored suit as seen in the Iron Man movies.
- This fully-articulated collectible action figure stands approximately at 6 4/5-inches tall and features 48 points of articulation.
- LED lighting functions are located on the chest and the eyes, and the 4x air flaps on the back can flip to open and closed.
- Detailed structural engineering and exquisite design enable the action figure to depict a variety of action poses while maintaining a realistic appearance.
- Marvel Studios Infinity Saga Iron Man figure is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. The figure sells for $99.99.
- A link to the item can be found below.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:
- For a limited time the company is offering Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code SPRINGFREE22! That means now is the perfect time to stock up on new and pre-order toys, figures, and more.
Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga Iron Man Mark 3 DLX Action Figure – $99.99
- 5x Pairs of interchangeable hands: 1x pair of fists, 1x Pair of relaxed hands, 1x Pair of shooting hands, 1x Pair of shooting hands to attach the effects, and 1x Pair of flight hands
- 2x Pairs of effect parts: 1X Pair of shooting effects and 1X Pair of flying effects (for the feet)
- 2x Detachable Arm Missiles
- 1x DLX action figure stand
More DLX Iron Man Figures:
Avengers: Infinity Saga Iron Man Mark 50 DLX Action Figure
Avengers: Infinity Saga Iron Man Mark 46 DLX 1:12 Scale Action Figure
Avengers: Infinity Saga Iron Patriot DLX 1:12 Scale Action Figure