Walt Disney World Bringing Back Full “Festival of the Lion King” Show on July 16th After a Temporary Closure

The full show of Festival of the Lion King will reopen on July 16th at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, with a short downtime planned for July 5th-15th.

What’s Happening:

“Ladies and gentlemen – direct from a record-breaking two million years at the bottom of the evolutionary ladder, let’s hear it for the tumble monkeys!” – Timon in Festival of the Lion King .

. The popular show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be restored to its original form on July 16th.

Following pandemic closures, the show resumed performances in May of 2021 in a modified format, titled A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King .

. Among the changes, the tumble monkey act was removed, becoming a less-lively sing-along of “Hakuna Matata.”

The aerial act during “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” also became a ballet dance performed on the ground.

will continue to perform the current modified show through July 4th. The show will go dark from July 5th through 15th as the show is restored back to its original glory.

Festival of the Lion King celebrates the music of the classic animated feature with live singing, spectacular acts, and characters from the film including Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa.