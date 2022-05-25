Peanut Butter Items Unavailable at Gideon’s Bakehouse Due to Recall

The ever-popular Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs is renowned for both its delicious cookies and its theming. Unfortunately, some of their most popular desserts are currently unavailable.
What’s Happening:
- Each month, Gideon’s Bakehouse features a unique menu with different items, in addition to their regular fare. This month, the focus is on peanut butter, or at least it was.
- Due to a recall, all bulk stock of peanut butter coming into the state of Florida has been slowed down.
- As Gideon’s needs hundreds of pounds a day, there will temporarily be no peanut butter-based desserts available at the Bakehouse.
- This includes Peanut Butter Crunch, Peanut Butter Chocolate Swirl, and the fantastic PB&J Cake Slices.
- This issue likely won’t resolve until next week, and it will then take them a couple of days to ramp back up production.
- To compensate, Gideon’s is adding the Coffee Cake and Dark Coffee Cake in greater numbers to both their Disney Springs and Downtown Orlando stores, as of today.
- Due to how long those cookies take to make they will be available from open until they sell out, which may not be long at all.
- To replace the PB&J Cake Slice, the Original Red Velvet Cake Slices will instead be available.
- The popular Nitro Peanut Butter Cold Brew will still be available at Disney Springs, as it is made with peanuts from a favorite Georgia farm, not peanut butter.
