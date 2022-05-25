Peanut Butter Items Unavailable at Gideon’s Bakehouse Due to Recall

The ever-popular Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs is renowned for both its delicious cookies and its theming. Unfortunately, some of their most popular desserts are currently unavailable.

What’s Happening:

Each month, Gideon’s Bakehouse features a unique menu with different items, in addition to their regular fare. This month, the focus is on peanut butter, or at least it was.

Due to a recall, all bulk stock of peanut butter coming into the state of Florida has been slowed down.

As Gideon’s needs hundreds of pounds a day, there will temporarily be no peanut butter-based desserts available at the Bakehouse.

This includes Peanut Butter Crunch, Peanut Butter Chocolate Swirl, and the fantastic PB&J Cake Slices.

This issue likely won’t resolve until next week, and it will then take them a couple of days to ramp back up production.

To compensate, Gideon’s is adding the Coffee Cake and Dark Coffee Cake in greater numbers to both their Disney Springs and Downtown Orlando stores, as of today.

Due to how long those cookies take to make they will be available from open until they sell out, which may not be long at all.

To replace the PB&J Cake Slice, the Original Red Velvet Cake Slices will instead be available.

The popular Nitro Peanut Butter Cold Brew will still be available at Disney Springs, as it is made with peanuts from a favorite Georgia farm, not peanut butter.