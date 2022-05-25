Port Canaveral Prepares for the Arrival of the Disney Wish

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Disney Cruise Line will be throwing a party for the new Disney Wish ship when it arrives at Port Canaveral next month, even though it won’t begin sailing with paying customers until July 14th.

What’s Happening:

Port Canaveral is getting ready for the first new ship from the line in more than a decade by granting Disney approval to film the ship’s early morning arrival on June 20th.

Port officials have confirmed that local Cruise fans would also be able to access Jetty Park to view the arrival of the ship.

The ship is expected to sail into the port between 4:00-7:00 a.m. and will dock at both Cruise Terminal 8 and 10 during that day.

At today’s port commission meeting, officials approved three days of special events related to the line: June 20th, June 29th and July 14th.

The June 29 event will feature the ship’s christening ahead of a planned four-night preview cruise for news media and travel agents.

Previous ship christenings have included musical performances and fireworks. When the Disney Dream debuted in 2011, it featured a performance from actress and singer Jennifer Hudson, honored as that ship’s godmother. No godmother has been announced yet for Disney Wish.

The Disney Fantasy’s christening took place in New York.

To make room for the Disney Wish, the Disney Dream, which has never called another port home, is leaving for its new home in Miami on June 6th.

“That ship probably won’t be back for a while,” said Port Canaveral CEO Capt. John Murray. “It’s been a long stay since she was delivered.”

The Disney Wish is set to take over Dream’s three and four-night sailings to the Bahamas, including stops at Disney’s private island Castaway Cay.

The Disney Fantasy will remain at the port for mostly seven-night Caribbean sailings.

Before its maiden voyage on July 14th, which will also feature celebratory events, the Wish will also sail with cast members on some test sailings.