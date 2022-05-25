You Can Watch a Live Stream of Star Wars Celebration 2022

Star Wars Celebration kicks off tomorrow and we’ll be bringing you all the sights and sounds of this year’s event. If you can’t make it there yourself, StarWars.com will be bringing you all of the fun live.
- Star Wars fans who can’t make it out to Star wars Celebration 2022 can tune into Star Wars Celebration LIVE! on the StarWars.com homepage or YouTube.com/StarWars at 12:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 26, and 12 p.m. PT on subsequent days.
- Lucasfilm’s official live stream, Star Wars Celebration LIVE! will feature select panels, along with celebrity guests on the LIVE! stage, and much more.
- In addition to Laughingplace’s coverage, StarWars.com will also publish panel recaps along with breaking news throughout Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022.
- Fans will also find continually updated photo galleries of panels, cosplayers, and more on the StarWars.com homepage.
About Star Wars Celebration:
- Star Wars Celebration is the ultimate fan experience focused on the galaxy far, far away…
- Fans of all ages from all over the world will come together to celebrate the cultural phenomenon, Star Wars. Star Wars Celebration revels in the excitement of new movies, television shows, books, and comics while also commemorating the vast history of the Star Wars universe. Star Wars Celebration has something special for every kind of Star Wars fan!
- Star Wars Celebration is days of major announcements, immersive exhibits, an interactive show floor, screenings, exclusive merchandise, celebrity guests, panels, autograph sessions, fan-inspired activities, costumes, and other surprises celebrating all things Star Wars! Star Wars Celebration is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience where memories are made, families are brought together, old friends are reunited, and new friendships forged — all in the setting of the ever-evolving Star Wars universe.
- Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 is taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California from May 26th – 29th, 2022.