You Can Watch a Live Stream of Star Wars Celebration 2022

Star Wars Celebration kicks off tomorrow and we’ll be bringing you all the sights and sounds of this year’s event. If you can’t make it there yourself, StarWars.com will be bringing you all of the fun live.

Star Wars fans who can’t make it out to Star wars Celebration 2022 can tune into Star Wars Celebration LIVE! on the StarWars.com homepage YouTube.com/StarWars

Lucasfilm’s official live stream, Star Wars Celebration LIVE! will feature select panels, along with celebrity guests on the LIVE! stage, and much more.

In addition to Laughingplace’s coverage, StarWars.com will also publish panel recaps along with breaking news throughout Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022.

Fans will also find continually updated photo galleries of panels, cosplayers, and more on the StarWars.com homepage.

About Star Wars Celebration: