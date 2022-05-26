“Shang-Chi” Star Simu Liu to Host “TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People” Special on ABC

Simu Liu, star of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will host “TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People,” an hour-long special coming to ABC next month, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- “TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People” will be a primetime special filmed at the Time 100 gala, which will be held on June 8.
- The special will air on Sunday, June 12 at 8 p.m.
- Liu is not only one of the biggest movie stars in the world right now, but also a Time 100 honoree.
- Time reportedly chose Liu to host this special because “not only has he had a breakout year leading one of the most successful films of 2021, he spoke out on major issues, truly harnessing the power of his influence for good.” – VP of Time Events and Editorial Director of the TIME 100 Dan Macsai.
- The special will include content from the gala, as well as profiles on some of the honorees on this year’s list.
What they’re saying:
- Simu Liu: “As an Asian-Canadian immigrant kid who grew up in a suburb outside Toronto, I never imagined that I would one day share a dinner table with some of the most influential individuals in the world. I’m looking forward to speaking about our successes but also about our shared responsibility to use our platforms and our influence to improve the world. I’m grateful to TIME for entrusting me with the opportunity to be an integral part of this special evening.”
- Ian Orefice, COO and president of Time and Time Studios: “We see this new special, which will bring viewers inside the room of this exclusive event for the first time, as a powerful new extension of the franchise. Our production team is tasked with simultaneously producing two different shows–one for the intimate gathering at the gala and the other for the millions at home on ABC. In addition to the truly amazing moments captured exclusively inside the 2022 Time 100 Gala, the broadcast will also feature in depth behind the scenes storytelling of the honorees.”