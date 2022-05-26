Special Summerfest Cocktails and Mocktails Coming to Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando Resort

To kick off the summer travel season, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort and Loews Sapphire Falls Resort are celebrating with an all-new selection of limited-time cocktails, a new brand partnership and refreshing, handcrafted mocktails.
- In partnership with Bruno Mars’ award-winning SelvaRey Rum, the hotels are offering a destination-specific spin on summer featuring:
- Royal Sunrise at Loews Royal Pacific Resort
- Dessert in Italy at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel
- Funky Monkey at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort
- For those looking to embrace a healthier option, the mixology teams have put equal attention into crafting a refreshing mix of Summerfest mocktails featuring:
- Kiddie Pool at Loews Royal Pacific Resort
- Tropical Splash at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel
- Watermelon Raspberry Lemonade at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort
- Summerfest by Loews Hotels kicks off June 1 and runs through Labor Day.
- Check out the recipes for all six new drinks below.
Loews Royal Pacific Resort – Royal Sunrise
- 1.25 oz. SelvaRey Coconut
- .25 oz. Chambord
- Crushed fresh pineapple
- 3 mint sprigs
- Pineapple Juice
- Splash of soda
- Top with prosecco
Loews Royal Pacific Resort – Kiddie Pool Mocktail
- Coolbreeze Blue Raspberry
- Pineapple Juice
- Sprite
Loews Portofino Bay Hotel – Dessert in Italy
- 1 oz. SelvaRey Chocolate Rum
- 1 oz. Bailey’s
- 1 oz. DiSaronno Amaretto
- Garnish with black cherries
Loews Portofino Bay Hotel – Tropical Splash Mocktail
- Pineapple juice
- Orange juice
- Soda water
- Grenadine
- Agave syrup
- Lime juice
- Garnish with lime, orange and cherry
Loews Sapphire Falls Resort – Funky Monkey
(served in souvenir cup)
- 1.25 oz. SelvaRey Chocolate Rum
- .25 oz. banana liqueur
- .25 oz. Coolbreeze ice cream mix
- Chocolate swirl
- Garnish with pineapple and cherry
Loews Sapphire Falls Resort – Watermelon Raspberry Lemonade
- Lemonade
- Watermelon syrup
- 3 muddled mint leaves
- Garnish with raspberries
