Special Summerfest Cocktails and Mocktails Coming to Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando Resort

To kick off the summer travel season, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort and Loews Sapphire Falls Resort are celebrating with an all-new selection of limited-time cocktails, a new brand partnership and refreshing, handcrafted mocktails.

In partnership with Bruno Mars’ award-winning SelvaRey Rum, the hotels are offering a destination-specific spin on summer featuring: Royal Sunrise at Loews Royal Pacific Resort Dessert in Italy at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel Funky Monkey at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

For those looking to embrace a healthier option, the mixology teams have put equal attention into crafting a refreshing mix of Summerfest mocktails featuring: Kiddie Pool at Loews Royal Pacific Resort Tropical Splash at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel Watermelon Raspberry Lemonade at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

Summerfest by Loews Hotels kicks off June 1 and runs through Labor Day.

Check out the recipes for all six new drinks below.

Loews Royal Pacific Resort – Royal Sunrise

1.25 oz. SelvaRey Coconut

.25 oz. Chambord

Crushed fresh pineapple

3 mint sprigs

Pineapple Juice

Splash of soda

Top with prosecco

Loews Royal Pacific Resort – Kiddie Pool Mocktail

Coolbreeze Blue Raspberry

Pineapple Juice

Sprite

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel – Dessert in Italy

1 oz. SelvaRey Chocolate Rum

1 oz. Bailey’s

1 oz. DiSaronno Amaretto

Garnish with black cherries

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel – Tropical Splash Mocktail

Pineapple juice

Orange juice

Soda water

Grenadine

Agave syrup

Lime juice

Garnish with lime, orange and cherry

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort – Funky Monkey

(served in souvenir cup)

1.25 oz. SelvaRey Chocolate Rum

.25 oz. banana liqueur

.25 oz. Coolbreeze ice cream mix

Chocolate swirl

Garnish with pineapple and cherry

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort – Watermelon Raspberry Lemonade

Lemonade

Watermelon syrup

3 muddled mint leaves

Garnish with raspberries