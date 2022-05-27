Hasbro Showcases New “LOLA” Droid Products During Star Wars Celebration 2022

Fans attending Star Wars Celebration were treated to a first glimpse of some new Hasbro products featuring what is sure to be a fan-favorite droid from the Disney+ original series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Kicking off their roll-out of product reveals for Star Wars Celebration, Hasbro and Star Wars revealed the next fan-favorite droid inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi

STAR WARS L0-LA59 (LOLA) ANIMATRONIC EDITION – Approx. Retail Price: $89.99 and coming in the Fall of 2022.

The STAR WARS L0-LA59 (LOLA) ANIMATRONIC EDITION lets kids and fans alike bring home a beloved droid companion. This toy features design and deco inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series on Disney+. Touch the censor on L0-LA59's head to activate more than 45 different light, sound, and movement combinations through 3 modes of play. Unlock Companion Mode by attaching L0-LA59's legs, Hover Mode by attaching her stand, or On the Go Mode by removing her from either base. She even responds to background noises with a series of lights, sounds, and movements. Kids ages 4 and up will love this adorable animatronic droid, which makes the perfect addition to any fan's Star Wars collection. Includes figure and 2 stands. X4 1.5V AA LR6 ALKALINE BATTERIES Required (not included). Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, and most major retailers.

STAR WARS L0-LA59 (LOLA) INTERACTIVE ELECTRONIC FIGURE – Approx. Retail Price: $38.99 and set to debut in the Late Summer of 2022)

The STAR WARS L0-LA59 (LOLA) INTERACTIVE ELECTRONIC figure lets kids and fans alike bring home a beloved droid companion. Standing around 5 inches tall, this Star Wars toy features design and deco inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series on Disney+. Press the button on L0-LA59's head to activate droid sounds and lights in her eye and mouth. Plus, pose the panels on her head, open and close her mouth, and tilt her head from side to side. Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, and most major retailers.

STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION SERIES 6, 2-PACK L0-LA59 (LOLA) – Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 and set to be available in the Fall of 2022.