Hasbro Showcases New “LOLA” Droid Products During Star Wars Celebration 2022

Fans attending Star Wars Celebration were treated to a first glimpse of some new Hasbro products featuring what is sure to be a fan-favorite droid from the Disney+ original series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.
What’s Happening:
- Kicking off their roll-out of product reveals for Star Wars Celebration, Hasbro and Star Wars revealed the next fan-favorite droid inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series – STAR WARS L0-LA59 (LOLA) Animatronic Edition and Interactive Electronic Figure, and The Bounty Collection Series 6, 2-PACK L0-LA59 (LOLA)!
- STAR WARS L0-LA59 (LOLA) ANIMATRONIC EDITION – Approx. Retail Price: $89.99 and coming in the Fall of 2022.
- The STAR WARS L0-LA59 (LOLA) ANIMATRONIC EDITION lets kids and fans alike bring home a beloved droid companion. This toy features design and deco inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series on Disney+. Touch the censor on L0-LA59's head to activate more than 45 different light, sound, and movement combinations through 3 modes of play. Unlock Companion Mode by attaching L0-LA59's legs, Hover Mode by attaching her stand, or On the Go Mode by removing her from either base. She even responds to background noises with a series of lights, sounds, and movements. Kids ages 4 and up will love this adorable animatronic droid, which makes the perfect addition to any fan's Star Wars collection. Includes figure and 2 stands. X4 1.5V AA LR6 ALKALINE BATTERIES Required (not included). Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, and most major retailers.
- STAR WARS L0-LA59 (LOLA) INTERACTIVE ELECTRONIC FIGURE – Approx. Retail Price: $38.99 and set to debut in the Late Summer of 2022)
- The STAR WARS L0-LA59 (LOLA) INTERACTIVE ELECTRONIC figure lets kids and fans alike bring home a beloved droid companion. Standing around 5 inches tall, this Star Wars toy features design and deco inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series on Disney+. Press the button on L0-LA59's head to activate droid sounds and lights in her eye and mouth. Plus, pose the panels on her head, open and close her mouth, and tilt her head from side to side. Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, and most major retailers.
- STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION SERIES 6, 2-PACK L0-LA59 (LOLA) – Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 and set to be available in the Fall of 2022.
- STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION SERIES 6 is filled with adorable mini action figures in fun poses. This L0-LA59 (LOLA) collectible toy 2-pack is inspired by the super-cute character from the Obi-Wan Kenobi live-action series on Disney+. These Star Wars toys for kids feature L0-LA59 in "Cute Companion" and "Taking Flight" poses. With the STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION, kids can start a collection, swap with friends, give as gifts, or add to any existing Star Wars collection (each sold separately). Look for other Star Wars figures from Series 6 like Grogu, R2-D2, and BD-1 to collect them all! Includes 2 2.5-inch figures. Available for pre-order 6/1 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, and most major retailers.
- Hasbro has also promised more product announcements as Star Wars Celebration 2022 continues.