“Obi-Wan Kenobi” Theme by John Williams Now Available for Streaming

The first two episode of Obi-Wan Kenobie are now streaming on Disney+ and fans can now also listen to the show’s theme across multiple streaming platforms.

  • The Obi-Wan Kenobie theme comes form legendary composer John Williams.
  • Fans of the series can now stream the series’ theme on multiple platforms, including:
    • Spotify
    • Apple Music
    • Amazon Music
    • Pandora
    • YouTube Music
    • iTunes
    • Deezer
  • You can find the theme on all of those streaming platforms right here.
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes coming every Wednesday.

About Obi-Wan Kenobi:

  • Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
  • Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the iconic Jedi and is countered by Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Darth Vader.
  • The rest of the cast includes:
    • Joel Edgerton
    • Bonnie Piesse
    • Indira Varma
    • O’Shea Jackson Jr.
    • Simone Kessell
    • Benny Safdie
  • Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Joby Harold and McGregor are all executive producers on the series.
  • Chow also serves as the series’ director.
