“Obi-Wan Kenobi” Theme by John Williams Now Available for Streaming

The first two episode of Obi-Wan Kenobie are now streaming on Disney+ and fans can now also listen to the show’s theme across multiple streaming platforms.
- The Obi-Wan Kenobie theme comes form legendary composer John Williams.
- Fans of the series can now stream the series’ theme on multiple platforms, including:
- Spotify
- Apple Music
- Amazon Music
- Pandora
- YouTube Music
- iTunes
- Deezer
- You can find the theme on all of those streaming platforms right here.
- Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes coming every Wednesday.
About Obi-Wan Kenobi:
- Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
- Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the iconic Jedi and is countered by Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Darth Vader.
- The rest of the cast includes:
- Joel Edgerton
- Bonnie Piesse
- Indira Varma
- O’Shea Jackson Jr.
- Simone Kessell
- Benny Safdie
- Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Joby Harold and McGregor are all executive producers on the series.
- Chow also serves as the series’ director.
