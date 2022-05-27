“Obi-Wan Kenobi” Theme by John Williams Now Available for Streaming

The first two episode of Obi-Wan Kenobie are now streaming on Disney+ and fans can now also listen to the show’s theme across multiple streaming platforms.

theme comes form legendary composer John Williams. Fans of the series can now stream the series’ theme on multiple platforms, including: Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music Pandora YouTube Music iTunes Deezer

You can find the theme on all of those streaming platforms right here

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes coming every Wednesday.

About Obi-Wan Kenobi:

Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars

begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the iconic Jedi and is countered by Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Darth Vader.

The rest of the cast includes: Joel Edgerton Bonnie Piesse Indira Varma O’Shea Jackson Jr. Simone Kessell Benny Safdie

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Joby Harold and McGregor are all executive producers on the series.

Chow also serves as the series’ director.