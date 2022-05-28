Lucasfilm Publishing Goes Behind the Page at Star Wars Celebration

One of the many panels at Star Wars Celebration focused on Star Wars books, and was hosted by Lucasfilm Publishing. StarWars.com has shared some details on what we can expect from the future of Star Wars books.

What’s Happening:

Ashley Eckstein (voice of Ahsoka Star Wars Everyday , written in collaboration with Elena P. Craig and Kelly Knox.

, written in collaboration with Elena P. Craig and Kelly Knox. The book features a year’s worth of Star Wars-themed crafts, recipes, mindfulness exercises, and other activities — so you can bring a little bit of the galaxy far, far away into your own life every day.

It will be released in December.

Battles That Changed The Galaxy brings a historian’s point of view to Star Wars.

brings a historian’s point of view to Star Wars. “Approaching it as a historian, there was something so beautiful about the way that we worked on battles,” said real-life historian Chris Kempshall, one of four authors behind the book alongside Jason Fry, Cole Horton, and Amy Ratcliffe.

The book includes battles from throughout the Star Wars timeline, from movies to comic books. One of the goals of the authors was to get readers to want to go back and revisit the stories — and see the battles from another point of view.

The upcoming book Star Wars Timelines is a herculean effort by five authors (Kristin Baver, Jason Fry, Amy Richau, Cole Horton, and Clayton Sandell) that will span the story of Star Wars from the time of the High Republic all the way through the fall of the First Order.

is a herculean effort by five authors (Kristin Baver, Jason Fry, Amy Richau, Cole Horton, and Clayton Sandell) that will span the story of Star Wars from the time of the High Republic all the way through the fall of the First Order. With so much to cover, a huge “spreadsheet from hell” was crucial to bringing the book together — especially with five authors and so much material to cover.

“Everything is the same weight,” Richau said in regards to how Star Wars Timelines treats the stories from across multiple mediums.

The book includes stories bridging the movies, series, books, comics, video games, and more.

Audience members were treated to previews of spreads for the Death Star plans, the formation of the Rebel Alliance, the Skywalker lightsaber, and the Battle of Naboo.