D23 Hosting Exclusive Gold Member Screenings of “Lightyear” in Orlando, Glendale & Atlanta

D23 Gold Members in Southern California, Central Florida and Atlanta, Georgia have a chance to be among the first to see an advance screening of Lightyear before it launches exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 17th.
What’s Happening:
- The screenings at the AMC Americana at Brand 18 and Regal Atlantic Station 18 will take place on Saturday, June 11th at 10:00 a.m.
- Meanwhile, the screening at AMC Disney Springs 24 will take place on Monday, June 13th at 2:30 p.m.
- Check-in will open approximately 45 minutes prior to your scheduled screening start.
- D23 Gold Members will be limited to two (2) tickets per member to allow more D23 Gold Members the opportunity to attend the event.
- D23 Gold Member tickets are complimentary. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, May 31st at 10:00 a.m. PST / 1:00 p.m. EST in the links above.
About Lightyear:
- A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy, Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside a group of ambitious recruits (voices of Keke Palmer, Dale Soules and Taika Waititi) and his robot companion, Sox (voice of Peter Sohn).
- Also joining the cast are Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.
- Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director of Finding Dory) and produced by Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot), Lightyear releases only in theaters June 17th, 2022.