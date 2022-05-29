D23 Hosting Exclusive Gold Member Screenings of “Lightyear” in Orlando, Glendale & Atlanta

D23 Gold Members in Southern California, Central Florida and Atlanta, Georgia have a chance to be among the first to see an advance screening of Lightyear before it launches exclusively in theaters on Friday, June 17th.

What’s Happening:

The screenings at the AMC Americana at Brand 18 Regal Atlantic Station 18

Meanwhile, the screening at AMC Disney Springs 24

Check-in will open approximately 45 minutes prior to your scheduled screening start.

D23 Gold Members will be limited to two (2) tickets per member to allow more D23 Gold Members the opportunity to attend the event.

D23 Gold Member tickets are complimentary. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, May 31st at 10:00 a.m. PST / 1:00 p.m. EST in the links above.

About Lightyear: