New Character Posters Revealed for “Ms. Marvel”

Disney+ is keeping the content a comin’ with the newest superhero to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ms. Marvel, whose new series debuts on June 8th. To get fans excited, Marvel revealed a slew of character posters for Ms. Marvel.

Cast:

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel)

Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir

Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli

Rish Shah as Kamran

Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan

Travina Springer as Tyesha Hillman

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan

Mohan Kapoor as Yusuf Khan

About Ms. Marvel:

introduces MCU fans to Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers with co-executive producers Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson. Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

Ms. Marvel will premiere June 8th on Disney+.