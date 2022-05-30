Universal Orlando Releases Latest Episode of “Ride Guys” on Despicable Me Minion Mayhem

Universal Orlando has posted the latest episode of their YouTube series Ride Guys. In this episode, hosts Dylan and Mike take you on a tour and give you all the details and information you need to know about Despicable Me Minion Mayhem.

What’s Happening:

In this episode of Ride Guys , Dylan and Mike head over to Universal Studios Florida to discuss Despicable Me Minion Mayhem.

, Dylan and Mike head over to Universal Studios Florida to discuss Despicable Me Minion Mayhem. From the story and motion to the wild dance parties, you'll learn the details behind the attraction as well as some information to help you plan your next trip.

This series is part of the launch of Universal Orlando Resort’s all-new Discover Universal

New episodes of Ride Guys premiere monthly on YouTube.

premiere monthly on YouTube. You can watch the latest episode of Ride Guys below: