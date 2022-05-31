Ed Catmull Joins Baobab Studios Board Of Directors

Ed Catmull has an impressive resume, being Pixar's co-founder and a longtime Disney Animation president. He has now joined the Board of Directors and Creative Advisory Board at Baobab Studios, according to Deadline.
What's Happening:
- Ed Catmull has just joined the Board of Directors and Creative Advisory Board at Baobab Studios.
- Catmull has five Academy Awards as well as the A.M. Turing Award for his contributions to 3D graphics and CGI filmmaking. He brings over 50 years of experience.
- He has served as president of both Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar from 2006 through 2019.
- He oversaw many films, including Disney’s Big Hero 6, Frozen, and Zootopia, and Pixar’s Finding Nemo, Incredibles 2, Toy Story 4, and more.
- In his new role, he will guide creative and operations as the studio accelerates storytelling across both emerging and traditional mediums.
What They’re Saying:
- Ed Catmull: “I’m honored to join the board of directors of Baobab Studios and to be part of their creative journey. Baobab is at the forefront of telling incredible stories across mediums, and I look forward to supporting the entire team as the company evolves into the preeminent animation studio of the future.”
- Maureen Fan, Baobab Studios’ co-founder and CEO: "I have followed Ed’s work for years and am proud to welcome him to our board of directors. Ed’s leadership and innovative genius in the world of animation is unparalleled, and his insight will be invaluable as we imagine new characters and worlds, as well as an active role for our audiences inside of them."