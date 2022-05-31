Ed Catmull Joins Baobab Studios Board Of Directors

Ed Catmull has an impressive resume, being Pixar's co-founder and a longtime Disney Animation president. He has now joined the Board of Directors and Creative Advisory Board at Baobab Studios, according to Deadline.

What's Happening:

Catmull has five Academy Awards as well as the A.M. Turing Award for his contributions to 3D graphics and CGI filmmaking. He brings over 50 years of experience.

He has served as president of both Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar from 2006 through 2019.

He oversaw many films, including Disney’s Big Hero 6, Frozen, and Zootopia, and Pixar’s Finding Nemo, Incredibles 2, Toy Story 4 , and more.

In his new role, he will guide creative and operations as the studio accelerates storytelling across both emerging and traditional mediums.

What They’re Saying: