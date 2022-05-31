New Podcast Series “Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till-Mobley” Debuts June 1st

ABC News has announced a new podcast series about the life and legacy of Mamie Till-Mobley. The first episode will debut on June 1st, 2022.
What's Happening:
- ABC News has released the trailer for its three part podcast series, Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till-Mobley.
- The first episode will debut on Wednesday, June 1st, and there will be a new episode posted weekly.
- This series will be hosted by historian and ABC News contributor Leah Wright-Rigueur and will share the life and legacy of Mamie Till-Mobley.
- It will share the fight for justice after her son was brutally murdered, which also helped the civil rights movement.
- The podcast promotes and updates ABC News’ limited docuseries Let The World See, which is streaming on Hulu.
About Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till-Mobley:
- In 1955, Mamie Till-Mobley’s 14-year-old son, Emmett Till was accused of offending a white woman in a grocery store in Mississippi.
- Not long after that occurrence, a group of men kidnapped Emmett from a relative’s home, and a local fisherman discovered his tortured body in the Tallahatchie River.
- Using Till-Mobley’s own words plus interviews from family members and other eyewitnesses, this will tell the story of a woman, mother, and activist who made the decision to let the world see the injustice and brutality her son faced.
- There will be details of Till-Mobley’s Upbringing in the Chicago area as well as moments in her life, including her defiant and consequential choice to hold an open-casket funeral for Emmett, which shocked the world and inspired many heroes of the civil rights movement.
- It will also include details on the 1945 death of her husband, Louis Till, who the U.S. military executed in France during World War II.