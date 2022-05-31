New Podcast Series “Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till-Mobley” Debuts June 1st

ABC News has announced a new podcast series about the life and legacy of Mamie Till-Mobley. The first episode will debut on June 1st, 2022.

What's Happening:

ABC News has released the trailer for its three part podcast series, Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till-Mobley.

The first episode will debut on Wednesday, June 1st, and there will be a new episode posted weekly.

This series will be hosted by historian and ABC News contributor Leah Wright-Rigueur and will share the life and legacy of Mamie Till-Mobley.

It will share the fight for justice after her son was brutally murdered, which also helped the civil rights movement.

The podcast promotes and updates ABC News’ limited docuseries Let The World See, which is streaming on Hulu

About Reclaimed: The Story of Mamie Till-Mobley: