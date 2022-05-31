Disney Debuts Teaser Trailer for “Pinocchio” Coming to Disney+ September 8

After years in development, Disney live-action Pinocchio is finally hitting the big screen… er, depending on what size TV you have. Today, Disney+ released a new teaser trailer for the film. 

What’s Happening:

  • This morning, Disney gave fans a new look at their upcoming film Pinocchio:

  • It also revealed that the movie will be released on Disney+ September 8th — which will be Disney+ Day this year.
  • The live-action adaptation of the Disney animated class was directed by Robert Zemeckis and stars:
    • Tom Hanks as Geppetto
    • Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio
    • Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket
    • Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy
    • Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John
    • Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull
    • Luke Evans is The Coachma
    • Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana
    • Giuseppe Battiston as Señor Stromboli
    • Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick
  • For those unaware, Pinocchio tells the tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.
  • In addition to the teaser trailer, Disney also revealed key art for the film:

  • Disney’s Pinocchio will debut on Disney+ Day, September 8th.
