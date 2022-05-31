Disney Debuts Teaser Trailer for “Pinocchio” Coming to Disney+ September 8

After years in development, Disney live-action Pinocchio is finally hitting the big screen… er, depending on what size TV you have. Today, Disney+ released a new teaser trailer for the film.
- This morning, Disney gave fans a new look at their upcoming film Pinocchio:
- It also revealed that the movie will be released on Disney+ September 8th — which will be Disney+ Day this year.
- The live-action adaptation of the Disney animated class was directed by Robert Zemeckis and stars:
- Tom Hanks as Geppetto
- Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket
- Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy
- Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John
- Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull
- Luke Evans is The Coachma
- Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana
- Giuseppe Battiston as Señor Stromboli
- Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick
- For those unaware, Pinocchio tells the tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.
- In addition to the teaser trailer, Disney also revealed key art for the film:
- Disney’s Pinocchio will debut on Disney+ Day, September 8th.
