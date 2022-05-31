Disney Debuts Teaser Trailer for “Pinocchio” Coming to Disney+ September 8

After years in development, Disney live-action Pinocchio is finally hitting the big screen… er, depending on what size TV you have. Today, Disney+ released a new teaser trailer for the film.

What’s Happening:

This morning, Disney gave fans a new look at their upcoming film Pinocchio:

It also revealed that the movie will be released on Disney+ September 8th — which will be Disney+ Day this year.

The live-action adaptation of the Disney animated class was directed by Robert Zemeckis and stars: Tom Hanks as Geppetto Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull Luke Evans is The Coachma Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana Giuseppe Battiston as Señor Stromboli Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick

For those unaware, Pinocchio tells the tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.

In addition to the teaser trailer, Disney also revealed key art for the film:

