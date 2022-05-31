shopDisney Opens Pre-Orders on New “Star Wars: A New Hope” Collectibles

Easing back into the real world following the high that was Star Wars Celebration has been a bit difficult, but fortunately shopDisney is here to make things better. Today, the online retailer opened pre-orders on collectibles inspired by the 45th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope.

Star Wars fans have had quite a week (well month really) as there have been dozens of new products, news reveals and incredible experiences designed just for them.

Now shopDisney is delivering new collectibles inspired by the original concept art for Star Wars: A New Hope —which by the way is celebrating its 45th anniversary!

Whether you prefer toys, photos, or Funko figures, shopDisney has something for you and all of it connects back to the earliest imagining of the galactic world as envisioned by Ralph McQuarrie and George Lucas.

This assortment of display pieces and memorabilia is available for pre-order and is priced between $19.99-$49.99. Shipping is expected by mid-to-late July.

For those who like to wear the fandom on their sleeve, there’s also a series of apparel featuring the concept designs. These items are made for adults and sell for $29.99-$59.99.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Photo Pack

Star Wars Concept Illustrations and Photo Pack

Pack includes four photos and partnering concept sketches from Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Includes portfolio envelope with embossed Star Wars 45th Anniversary logo

Prints: Heavy stock paper

Prints: 10'' x 8''

Envelope: 11'' H x 9'' W x 1/2'' D

Star Ship Set

Star Wars Original Concept Series Starship Set by Hot Wheels

Set includes five die-cast starships:

Ages 4+

Funko Pop!

C-3PO and R2-D2 Pop! Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure Set by Funko – Star Wars

Two-figure set includes C-3PO and R2-D2

Bobble heads

Each figure includes Star Wars base

Comes boxed

Available exclusively at Disney

Ages 3+

Concept Series Darth Vader Pop! Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure by Funko – Star Wars

Bobble head

Includes Star Wars base

Comes boxed

Available exclusively at Disney

Ages 3+

Apparel

Star Wars Concept Artwork Fleece Pullover for Adults

Star Wars Concept Artwork ''That's No Moon…'' T-Shirt for Adults

Star Wars Concept Artwork Trench Run T-Shirt for Adults

Star Wars Concept Artwork Speeder T-Shirt for Adults