shopDisney Opens Pre-Orders on New “Star Wars: A New Hope” Collectibles

Easing back into the real world following the high that was Star Wars Celebration has been a bit difficult, but fortunately shopDisney is here to make things better. Today, the online retailer opened pre-orders on collectibles inspired by the 45th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars fans have had quite a week (well month really) as there have been dozens of new products, news reveals and incredible experiences designed just for them.
- Now shopDisney is delivering new collectibles inspired by the original concept art for Star Wars: A New Hope —which by the way is celebrating its 45th anniversary!
- Whether you prefer toys, photos, or Funko figures, shopDisney has something for you and all of it connects back to the earliest imagining of the galactic world as envisioned by Ralph McQuarrie and George Lucas.
- This assortment of display pieces and memorabilia is available for pre-order and is priced between $19.99-$49.99. Shipping is expected by mid-to-late July.
- For those who like to wear the fandom on their sleeve, there’s also a series of apparel featuring the concept designs. These items are made for adults and sell for $29.99-$59.99.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Photo Pack
Star Wars Concept Illustrations and Photo Pack
- Pack includes four photos and partnering concept sketches from Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
- Includes portfolio envelope with embossed Star Wars 45th Anniversary logo
- Prints: Heavy stock paper
- Prints: 10'' x 8''
- Envelope: 11'' H x 9'' W x 1/2'' D
Star Ship Set
Star Wars Original Concept Series Starship Set by Hot Wheels
- Set includes five die-cast starships:
- Ages 4+
Funko Pop!
C-3PO and R2-D2 Pop! Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure Set by Funko – Star Wars
- Two-figure set includes C-3PO and R2-D2
- Bobble heads
- Each figure includes Star Wars base
- Comes boxed
- Available exclusively at Disney
- Ages 3+
Concept Series Darth Vader Pop! Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure by Funko – Star Wars
- Bobble head
- Includes Star Wars base
- Comes boxed
- Available exclusively at Disney
- Ages 3+
Learn More: The Concept Series Funko Pop! figures first debuted at Star Wars Celebration 2022. Alex takes us on a video and photo tour of the company’s booth.
Apparel
Star Wars Concept Artwork Fleece Pullover for Adults
Star Wars Concept Artwork ''That's No Moon…'' T-Shirt for Adults
Star Wars Concept Artwork Trench Run T-Shirt for Adults