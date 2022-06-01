Disney fans everywhere were excited when it was announced that the iconic nighttime show, Fantasmic! would be returning. Disney Parks Blog shared the special event where Disneyland cast members were able to welcome back this show during an exclusive rehearsal event.

What's Happening:

Both guests and cast members alike were excited to celebrate the return of the nighttime spectacular, Fantasmic!.

Cast members from around the resort were invited to a special event that gave them the first exclusive preview of Fantasmic! with glow sticks, giveaways and a perfect view.

There were exclusive giveaways and delicious treats, including caramel apples.

They were even given Fantasmic! seat cushions so they had the most comfort during the show.

Cast members were given a similar opportunity when the Main Street Electrical Parade

It is wonderful that Disney is doing something special for cast members. Disneyland would not be able to be what it is today without the hard work that they put in. Their dedication truly makes Disney a magical place.