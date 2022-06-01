Downtown Disney’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Sand Sculpture Updated to Feature Obi-Wan and Darth Vader

With the release of the third episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ today, the sand sculpture dedicated to the series at Downtown Disney in Disneyland has been updated.

The sand sculpture debuted outside of the Star Wars early May

Today, with the release of the third episode of the series, it was updated to reflect what is going on in the show.

The sand sculpture now features Obi-Wan locked in a lightsaber battle with Darth Vader.

Check out some more photos of the sculpture as well as its previous iteration in the Twitter thread below:

About Obi-Wan Kenobi:

Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the iconic Jedi and is countered by Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Darth Vader.

The rest of the cast includes: Joel Edgerton Bonnie Piesse Indira Varma O’Shea Jackson Jr. Simone Kessell Benny Safdie

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Joby Harold and McGregor are all executive producers on the series.

Chow also serves as the series’ director.

You can watch the first three episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ now.