Downtown Disney’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Sand Sculpture Updated to Feature Obi-Wan and Darth Vader

With the release of the third episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ today, the sand sculpture dedicated to the series at Downtown Disney in Disneyland has been updated.
- The sand sculpture debuted outside of the Star Wars Trading Post in early May.
- Today, with the release of the third episode of the series, it was updated to reflect what is going on in the show.
- The sand sculpture now features Obi-Wan locked in a lightsaber battle with Darth Vader.
- Check out some more photos of the sculpture as well as its previous iteration in the Twitter thread below:
About Obi-Wan Kenobi:
- Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
- Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the iconic Jedi and is countered by Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Darth Vader.
- The rest of the cast includes:
- Joel Edgerton
- Bonnie Piesse
- Indira Varma
- O’Shea Jackson Jr.
- Simone Kessell
- Benny Safdie
- Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Joby Harold and McGregor are all executive producers on the series.
- Chow also serves as the series’ director.
You can watch the first three episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ now.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now