Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee is being presented exclusively in the United States by ABC News. Party at the Palace primetime special will be airing on Saturday, June 4th, on ABC and the next day on Hulu.
What's Happening:
- Good Morning America as well as GMA3: What You Need to Know will be broadcasting live from London during the Royal Jubilee: 70 Years on the Throne.
- ABC News Anchor Amy Robach will be covering from London and Windsor.
- There will be reports from exclusive locations in London over 10 days and a special edition of GMA on Thursday, June 2nd as the Queen’s Jubilee celebration begins.
- Pilgrim will also anchor special editions of GMA on Saturday, June 4th and Sunday, June 5th.
- Robach and Holmes will anchor special editions of GMA3 on Thursday, June 2nd, and Friday, June 3rd, alongside chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton in London.
- World News Tonight with David Muir and Nightline will also feature coverage.
- Here's what was shared in the official press release.
- The Royal Jubilee: 70 Years on the Throne will include a number of events as part of ABC News’ coverage, beginning with the official start of the Jubilee celebration on Thursday, June 2, through Saturday, June 5, including Platinum Jubilee: Trooping the Colour ; Platinum Beacons: Lighting up the Jubilee, the traditional lighting of more than 1,500 beacons across the nation and the Commonwealth; Platinum Jubilee: A Service of Thanksgiving, live from St. Paul’s Cathedral in London; Platinum Party at The Palace, featuring performances from artists around the world; The Platinum Pageant; and Platinum Jubilee: What a Weekend!
- ABC News will air a special report when Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II first appears on Thursday morning during Trooping The Colour at approximately 5:00 a.m. EDT.
- ABC News will also air a primetime special, Party at the Palace, the two-hour concert featuring stars, including Elton John, Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Rod Stewart, Alicia Keys and many more commemorating Queen Elizabeth II, airing Saturday, June 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m.), on ABC, and available next day on Hulu.