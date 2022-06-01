Ominous First Trailer for Searchlight Pictures’ “The Menu” Released

Searchlight Pictures has released an ominous first trailer for the upcoming dark comedy, The Menu.

The Menu is written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy.

is written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. Mark Mylod is on to direct the dark comedy.

Check out the first trailer for the film below:

The Menu will be in theaters on November 18th, 2022.

The Plot:

A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

