Ominous First Trailer for Searchlight Pictures’ “The Menu” Released

Searchlight Pictures has released an ominous first trailer for the upcoming dark comedy, The Menu.
- The Menu is written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy.
- Mark Mylod is on to direct the dark comedy.
- Check out the first trailer for the film below:
- The Menu will be in theaters on November 18th, 2022.
The Plot:
- A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.
The Cast:
- Anya Taylor-Joy
- Nicholas Hoult
- Ralph Fiennes
- Hong Chau
- Janet McTeer
- Judith Light
- Reed Birney
- Paul Adelstein
- Aimee Carrero
- Arturo Castto
- Mart St. Cyr
- Rob Yan
- John Leguizamo