Ominous First Trailer for Searchlight Pictures’ “The Menu” Released

Searchlight Pictures has released an ominous first trailer for the upcoming dark comedy, The Menu.

  • The Menu is written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy.
  • Mark Mylod is on to direct the dark comedy.
  • Check out the first trailer for the film below:

  • The Menu will be in theaters on November 18th, 2022.

The Plot:

  • A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

The Cast:

  • Anya Taylor-Joy
  • Nicholas Hoult
  • Ralph Fiennes
  • Hong Chau
  • Janet McTeer
  • Judith Light
  • Reed Birney
  • Paul Adelstein
  • Aimee Carrero
  • Arturo Castto
  • Mart St. Cyr
  • Rob Yan
  • John Leguizamo