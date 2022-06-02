Electric Ocean Returns to SeaWorld San Diego Starting June 4

Electric Ocean, SeaWorld San Diego’s electrifying summer event featuring both daytime and nighttime entertainment, returns with fun for guests of all ages on Saturday, June 4.

After a day of summer fun visiting penguins, sharks, sea lions, belugas and more at animal exhibits, learning about dolphins and orcas at live educational presentations, plus the excitement of kid-friendly rides and thrill roller coasters including the recently opened Emperor floorless dive coaster, guests can continue their visit after dark during extended summer hours.

Dive into incredible environments of light and music while experiencing fan-favorite SeaWorld attractions like they have never seen them.

Join playful sea creatures and lively party hosts for family-friendly dance parties all around the park.

Experience new entertaining performances that will hype up fans to last all night long. Plus, end the night with an illuminating fireworks spectacular that can be seen from all around the park.

Electrifying Entertainment

All New! Summertime Concerts – Bayside Amphitheater, SeaWorld’s popular performance venue, is reopening this summer with an incredible lineup of concerts for guests to enjoy evening music on select Saturdays during Electric Ocean.

All New! ADRENALINE! – Guests will be on the edge of their seats in this maximum- energy show of extreme stunts featuring America’s Got Talent Star and renowned daredevil Annaliese Nock. Known for holding the Guinness World Record Holder for most somersaults on a Wheel of Death in one minute, this fearless entertainer and cast of performers will have hearts racing as they maneuver through various acts in this all-new exciting show.

All New! ElectroBlast – A high-energy bioluminescent percussion show that creates a sensory electronic rhythmic dance atmosphere that captivates audiences of all ages! The rhythm and beats will inspire guests to move and groove to the hip-notic sounds of this energized, immersive musical experience.

IGNITE Fireworks: A fireworks spectacular that brings the brilliant colors of the sea to the skies above the park. The fireworks can be seen from all around SeaWorld’s 100+ acre park.

Club Sea Glow—The party amps up after dark where a DJ will be mixing dance music all evening leading up to the start of our fireworks finale. Party goers are invited to join this family-friendly dance party and get on the dance floor.

Electric Floating Acts: Imaginative characters, artists, acrobats, and entertainers roam throughout the park with illuminating costumes and high-energy atmospheric acts.

Showtimes vary during Electric Ocean evenings. Guests are encouraged to check the park schedule for times.

Glowing Illuminations