“You’re Welcome!” Janie and Jack Launch Tropical Apparel Line for Kids Inspired by “Moana”

This summer Moana fans can bring elements of the beloved story to their daily lives with a new apparel collection for kids from Janie and Jack. Whether playing in the water and discovering how far they’ll go or finding their role on the island, it’s never been so easy or cute to dress as Moana or Maui… “you’re welcome!”

Kids fashion brand Janie and Jack is heading transporting fans to Oceania with their apparel collection inspired by Disney’s Moana .

. From swimming to exploring or just enjoying a day in the sand, the new assortment of relaxed styles is the perfect choice for young explorers as they play their way through the summer.

Guests will love the tropical patterns featuring leaves, ferns, flowers, trees and even Moana and Maui. The collection spans: Swimsuits Shorts T-Shirts Headbands Sunglasses Dresses Sandals



Whether you’re searching for one perfect piece or adding all of your favorites to your kids’s wardrobe, you’ll love the high quality materials that are designed to keep up with your child no matter how active they are.

The entire selection is available now and priced between $17.50-$84.00.

The Moana inspired collection comes in a wide range of sizes with select items available for newborns up to size 12.

Links to eight of our favorite items can be found below.

If you love the selection here, the good news is Janie and Jack have even more adorable styles to choose from for your young voyager.