Universal Studios Hollywood Shares Sneak Peek of “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge,” Super Nintendo World Set for Early 2023 Opening

When “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” opens in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023, guests and fans will find themselves immersed in one of the world’s largest, most interactive rides they have ever experienced. It seamlessly fuses augmented reality with projection mapping technology and actual set pieces along a moving ride track to debut a ride that’s unparalleled anywhere within the theme park industry.

The highly-anticipated opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood represents the first Super Nintendo World to debut in the United States, designed to transport theme park guests and Nintendo fans into the world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach to be part of the Mushroom Kingdom.

This innovative achievement will propel guests into a multi-dimensional experience that recreates iconic environments from the Mario Kart games and where no two races are alike.

“Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” is also one of the most complex rides ever built within the entertainment industry.

Check out a sneak peek of the new attraction below:

The sophisticated ride is a multi-sensory cornucopia of color, sound and movement that invites guests to navigate familiar environs through the creative use and integration of head mounted augmented reality (AR) goggles—a key point of differentiation that distinguishes this ride from other theme park attractions.

From the depths of the dungeon within Bowser’s Castle, guests will climb aboard stadium-style, four-seat Mario Kart vehicles inspired by the video game, put on their AR goggles …and then with a 3-2-1 GO! signal from Lakitu, they will be off to the races.