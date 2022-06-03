Loungefly Debuts Enchanting “Beauty and the Beast” Exclusive Crossbody Bag and Stitch Shoppe Styles

Loungefly is saying “Be Our Guest” to Beauty and the Beast fans as they launch a new series of exclusive merchandise inspired by the film.

What’s Happening:

Loungefly has debuted a new exclusive crossbody bag along with some Stitch Shoppe apparel themed to one of the most romantic and enchanting movies of all time, Beauty and the Beast!

The series features a T-Shirt, movie scene skirt and domed backpack complete with a red rose and falling petals so that fans can live out their Beauty and the Beast dreams to the fullest.

Fans can find the entire collection on the Loungefly website

Crossbody Bag

“This spellbound accessory takes the form of the Beast’s bell jar. On the front of the bag, a three-dimensional rose is enclosed in a domed, transparent capsule. Gold sparkles appear near the enchanted rose’s flower while fallen petals rest near its embroidered stem. On the back, a single petal appears next to the phrase, ‘Until the last petal falls.’”

Stitch Shoppe – Disney Beauty and the Beast Glass Case Rose Crossbody Bag – $95

Made of vegan leather (polyurethane) with clear thermoplastic details

Adjustable chain shoulder strap and shiny gold hardware

Features embroidered, applique, gold foil, and printed details

“Enchanting” Top

“The design printed on the center front of this soft jersey shirt features Belle’s lively castle friends and reads ‘Enchanting.’”

Stitch Shoppe – Disney Beauty and the Beast Enchanting "Ariana" Top – $35

Sizes: XS thru 4X

Fabric is made of stretch jersey (88% cotton/12% spandex)

Be Our Guest Skirt

“The skirt pattern recreates the grand finale from the catchy tune featured in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, with Cogsworth, Chip, Lumiere and Mrs. Potts singing under a regal chandelier and bubbly champagne arches.”

Stitch Shoppe – Disney Beauty and the Beast Be Our Guest "Sandy" Skirt – $75