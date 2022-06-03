Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary REMIX Collection Available June 7th

Are you someone who gets excited about new merchandise? Are you excited that Disneyland Paris is celebrating its 30th anniversary? Are you someone who likes the 90s style? If you answered yes to these questions, then you will be excited to find out that there is a 30th Anniversary REMIX collection that will be available starting June 7th. Here's what was shared in the official press release.
- From June 7, find the 30th Anniversary REMIX collection in our stores. Throwback to 1992 and show off your Euro Disney style with a modern twist!
- Including a brand new Spirit Jersey as well as the headband made in co-creation a few months ago with the Instagram community @DisneylandParis.
- Discover the range in Flora’s Unique Boutique (Main Street U.S.A.) and Disney Fashion (Disney Village).