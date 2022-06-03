Disneyland Resort Honors Black Music Month With Many Celebrate Soulfully Experiences

Disneyland Resort is honoring Black Music Month with different Celebrate Soulfully experiences. They are inviting guests to celebrate with experiences that honor black heritage and culture with food, art, music, and so much more. Disney Parks Blog shared more.
What's Happening:
- Celebrate Soulfully at the Disneyland Resort was introduced in February and continues to have special experiences for Black Music Month in June.
- Here are some experiences that you can enjoy between now and July 4th, 2022
Live Music:
- Enjoy performances all around the Disneyland Resort that highlight genres like Doo-Wop, Motown, funk, reggae and more.
- At Disney California Adventure you can enjoy Philly Phonics, an a cappella vocal group that performs jazz music from the 1920s until today. Five & Dime will perform music from the 1920s into the 1930s.
- At night, the party continues with a block party atmosphere in the Hollywood Backlot and will happen seven nights a week.
- At Downtown Disney experience Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen which features a jazz pianist nightly.
- At The Downtown Disney LIVE! stage you can hear music from many genres, including groups like Singers of Soul, LALA Brass, Denean’s Soul Foundation and more.
- On Saturday and Sunday, a DJ will play upbeat tunes for the entire family.
Tale of the Lion King:
- Tale of the Lion King will be running Thursday through Monday at the Fantasyland Theatre.
- This is narrated by The Storytellers of the Pride Lands and he's as dialog dance song and live percussion to re-enact the tale of how a timid lion cub became a powerful king.
- You'll hear many of the classic songs you know and love from The Lion King.
The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure at the Downtown Disney District
- For a limited time only, you can visit The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure, which shares the legacy and history of jazz.
- It'll be available at Downtown Disney on July 4th, adjacent to the Star Wars Trading Post.
- It is open from noon to 8 p.m. daily and is complimentary for all.
Special Dining:
- At the Troubadour Tavern at Disneyland park, they have introduced new menu items like chicken-coconut curry sweet potato, berbere-spiced popcorn, and the Pride Rock Punch.
- At Award Wieners at Disney California Adventure they combine Soul Food flavors with its new foot-long BBQ pulled pork dog and peaches and cream funnel cake fries, available now through September 2nd.
- There are local, black-owned food trucks at Downtown Disney which offer new dining options through July 4th.
- Last but not least, Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen in the Downtown Disney District offers signature drinks through July 4th, including a peach pie old-fashioned featuring Uncle Nearest whiskey.