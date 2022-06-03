Disneyland Resort Honors Black Music Month With Many Celebrate Soulfully Experiences

Disneyland Resort is honoring Black Music Month with different Celebrate Soulfully experiences. They are inviting guests to celebrate with experiences that honor black heritage and culture with food, art, music, and so much more. Disney Parks Blog shared more.

What's Happening:

Celebrate Soulfully at the Disneyland Resort was introduced in February and continues to have special experiences for Black Music Month in June.

Here are some experiences that you can enjoy between now and July 4th, 2022

Live Music:

Enjoy performances all around the Disneyland Resort that highlight genres like Doo-Wop, Motown, funk, reggae and more.

At Disney California Adventure Five & Dime

At night, the party continues with a block party atmosphere in the Hollywood Backlot and will happen seven nights a week.

At Downtown Disney

At The Downtown Disney LIVE! stage you can hear music from many genres, including groups like Singers of Soul, LALA Brass, Denean’s Soul Foundation and more.

On Saturday and Sunday, a DJ will play upbeat tunes for the entire family.

Tale of the Lion King:

Tale of the Lion King will be running Thursday through Monday at the Fantasyland Theatre.

will be running Thursday through Monday at the Fantasyland Theatre. This is narrated by The Storytellers of the Pride Lands and he's as dialog dance song and live percussion to re-enact the tale of how a timid lion cub became a powerful king.

You'll hear many of the classic songs you know and love from The Lion King.

The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure at the Downtown Disney District

For a limited time only, you can visit The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure , which shares the legacy and history of jazz.

, which shares the legacy and history of jazz. It'll be available at Downtown Disney on July 4th, adjacent to the Star Wars

It is open from noon to 8 p.m. daily and is complimentary for all.

Special Dining: