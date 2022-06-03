As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 6th-11th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 6th-11th:

Monday, June 6 Adam Sandler ( Hustle ) James Patterson ( James Patterson by James Patterson )

Tuesday, June 7 Jensen Ackles ( The Boys ) Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly ( Yellowstone ) Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle ( Kim Possible ) Performance by Beanie Feldstein (Broadway’s Funny Girl )

Wednesday, June 8 Iman Vellani ( Ms. Marvel ) Jenna Guarneri ( You Need PR ) Brad Meltzer ( I Am Dolly Parton )

Thursday, June 9 Simu Liu ( We Were Dreamers ) Tony Fadell ( Build )

Friday, June 10 Danny Boyle ( Pistol ) Performance by singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood GMA’s Rise and Shine Tour of America: Delaware

Saturday, June 11 Maya Feller Binge This! with Janine Rubenstein Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.