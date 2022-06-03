“GMA” Guest List: Adam Sandler, Simu Liu and More to Appear Week of June 6th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 6th-11th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 6th-11th:

  • Monday, June 6
    • Adam Sandler (Hustle)
    • James Patterson (James Patterson by James Patterson)
  • Tuesday, June 7
    • Jensen Ackles (The Boys)
    • Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone)
    • Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle (Kim Possible)
    • Performance by Beanie Feldstein (Broadway’s Funny Girl)
  • Wednesday, June 8
    • Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel)
    • Jenna Guarneri (You Need PR)
    • Brad Meltzer (I Am Dolly Parton)
  • Thursday, June 9
    • Simu Liu (We Were Dreamers)
    • Tony Fadell (Build)
  • Friday, June 10
    • Danny Boyle (Pistol)
    • Performance by singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood
    • GMA’s Rise and Shine Tour of America: Delaware
  • Saturday, June 11
    • Maya Feller
    • Binge This! with Janine Rubenstein
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.