As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 6th-11th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of June 6th-11th:
- Monday, June 6
- Adam Sandler (Hustle)
- James Patterson (James Patterson by James Patterson)
- Tuesday, June 7
- Jensen Ackles (The Boys)
- Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone)
- Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle (Kim Possible)
- Performance by Beanie Feldstein (Broadway’s Funny Girl)
- Wednesday, June 8
- Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel)
- Jenna Guarneri (You Need PR)
- Brad Meltzer (I Am Dolly Parton)
- Thursday, June 9
- Simu Liu (We Were Dreamers)
- Tony Fadell (Build)
- Friday, June 10
- Danny Boyle (Pistol)
- Performance by singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood
- GMA’s Rise and Shine Tour of America: Delaware
- Saturday, June 11
- Maya Feller
- Binge This! with Janine Rubenstein
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.