GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of June 6th-10th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 6th-10th:

Monday, June 6 – Special edition from the Special Olympics Representative Val Demings (D-FL) Timothy Shriver (Special Olympics International Board of Directors Chairman) Special Olympics athlete Ryan Gronowski Tim Tebow ( Bronco and Friends )

Tuesday, June 7 Rick Klein Sam Fuentes (Gun violence prevention activist; Parkland school shooting survivor) Zoe Touray (Gun violence activist; Oxford, Michigan, school shooting survivor) Matt Fink, Bobby Z and BrownMark

Wednesday, June 8 Tory Burch (Fashion designer and philanthropist) Jeff Lewis ( Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis )

Thursday, June 9 Grant Hill ( Game: An Autobiography ) GMA3 spotlights ultramarathoner Hellah Sidibe Melissa Joan Hart ( Dirty Little Secret )

Friday, June 10 GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis Sara Haines ( The Chase ) Bob Goff ( Undistracted ) Performance by Carrie Underwood



