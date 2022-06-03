Pixar Shares Video Showcasing Legacy of Toy Hero Ahead of “Lightyear” Release

Pixar Animation Studios is giving eager fans a glimpse into how Lightyear pays tribute to the legacy of the hero toy that we already know from the Toy Story films, though also reminds us that this is NOT a Toy Story film.

What’s Happening:

A new featurette has debuted from Pixar Animation Studios that showcases the long lasting impact of the hero we all know in toy form, Buzz Lightyear.

In the video, the cast of the new film, including Chris Evans as the titular hero alongside Keke Palmer, Uza Aduba, and Taika Waititi all share their excitement adding to the rich legacy not only of the character, but of Pixar Animation Studios as a whole.

Evans, a longtime fan of Disney and Pixar animation, shares that he “was like a kid in a candy store” while working on the highly-anticipated new film.