Walt Disney Records and Pixar Animation Studios Share Track From “Lightyear”

Walt Disney Records and Pixar Animation Studios have shared an advance listen of one of the tracks from their highly-anticipated new film, Lightyear, before the film comes out later this month!

What’s Happening:

An advance listen of the track “Mission Perpetual” from the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios film, Lightyear, is available today. Composed and produced by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, the digital soundtrack is set for release on June 17, the same day the film opens in U.S. theaters.

is available today. Composed and produced by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, the digital soundtrack is set for release on June 17, the same day the film opens in U.S. theaters. The original score for Lightyear was recorded over 15 days with an 89-piece orchestra and a 39-member choir. The soundtrack features 31 tracks and will also be available in Dolby Atmos Music, a new technology placing the listener inside the song in a spatial way, revealing every detail of the music with unparalleled clarity and depth.

was recorded over 15 days with an 89-piece orchestra and a 39-member choir. The soundtrack features 31 tracks and will also be available in Dolby Atmos Music, a new technology placing the listener inside the song in a spatial way, revealing every detail of the music with unparalleled clarity and depth. You can listen to the track, “Mission Perpetual” now on various services, including Spotify and Apple Music. Find out if yours is available here.

A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, Lightyear follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.

follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda. The film features the voices of Chris Evans as accomplished Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne and Peter Sohn as Sox. Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and Dale Soules lend their voices to the Junior Zap Patrol’s Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison and Darby Steel, respectively, and James Brolin can be heard as the enigmatic Zurg.

The voice cast also includes Mary McDonald-Lewis as onboard computer I.V.A.N., Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside, Efren Ramirez as Airman Diaz, and Keira Hairston as Young Izzy. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director Finding Dory), produced by Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot) and featuring a score by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino (The Batman, Up), Pixar’s Lightyear opens only in theaters on June 17, 2022.

What They’re Saying: