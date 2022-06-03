This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of June 6th-10th:

Monday, June 6 Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldana ( Gordita Chronicles ) Olivia Goncalves and Diana Maria Riva ( Gordita Chronicles ) The Miz and Maryse ( Miz and Mrs. ) Karen Pittman ( Unthinkably Good Things )

Tuesday, June 7 Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge-Brown ( Biography: Bobby Brown ) Grant Hill and wife Tamia ( Game: An Autobiography )

Wednesday, June 8 – “ Up-and-Coming Fashion Designer” Series Kristen Johnston ( Small Town Wisconsin ) Daniel Pink ( The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward )

“ Thursday, June 9 Da Brat and wife Judy Dupart ( Brat Loves Judy ) Yumi Nu DeWanda Wise ( Jurassic World: Dominion ) Alison Teal

Friday, June 10 – “ Up-and-Coming Fashion Designer” Series 11-year-old boy who went from being homeless to one of the youngest U.S. chess masters A couple who did not let a canceled flight stand in the way of saying “I do”

“

